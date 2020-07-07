Iowa City parking permit and agreement holders to receive refund credit

Iowa City parking permit holders and those with parking agreements will receive refund credit from a total of over $250,000 for the time period that hourly facility parking fees were suspended to the general public.

Parking pass holders and those with parking agreements for spaces in downtown Iowa City will receive a refund credit from the city for the 56-day period from March 23 to May 18 that hourly parking fees were suspended to the public amid the downtown’s pandemic-related closure.

Iowa City Transportation Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said approximately $189,000 of the refund’s $253,800 total would come from the city’s parking fund and the remaining $65,000 from its transit fund.

The parking credit for each customer was calculated by multiplying the 56 days that the general public wasn’t charged to park by the average daily cost of the parking permit or agreement, she said.

The Iowa City City Council voted for the refund 7-o in their meeting on Tuesday.

Credit will be applied to customers’ accounts in July, Nagle-Gamm said. The invoice for their next permit, whether quarterly or annual depending on its length, will notify the customer of the refund credit and they will be billed for the remaining balance.

“The calculation was based on all of our active permit holders, so if we wish to extend that to anybody that may have cancelled their permit… we could certainly evaluate expanding the program to those who don’t have active permits,” she said.