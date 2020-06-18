NCAA Division I Council approves plan for men’s and women’s summer basketball activities

Required activities may begin July 20 and can last up to eight weeks or until the school's first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle attempts a free throw during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 66-61.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a plan for summer athletics activities for men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday.

The adopted plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary workouts and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19. The Council said it will discuss whether additional activities should be allowed in that period at a meeting within the next few weeks.

The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams started voluntary workouts on Monday.

Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. Required vital nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, in a statement released by the NCAA. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

The Council said the summer athletics activities model assumes COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the school level. Access to school facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions, and any other limitations, the Council said.

According the Iowa’s athletics department, players and coaches are screened every day before entering facilities and must wear a mask while they are inside.