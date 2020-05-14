Johnson County Board of Supervisors extend building closures

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors extended county building closures as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds begins to reopen select businesses and facilities throughout the state.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Supervisors discussed budget items for the year.

County buildings will remain closed until 7:30 a.m. June 8 as some businesses plan to reopen in a limited capacity statewide May 15. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced May 13 that retail stores, fitness centers, and restaurants, but not bars, could reopen with half capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided during its Thursday formal meeting to continue reviewing building closures every two-to-three weeks. The Johnson County Courthouse is the only county building that will continue to remain open with limited access to the public, as decided March 30.

The Iowa City City Council has not made an announcement on how it will proceed, but posted on its website that each business or facility that decides to reopen must follow the specific guidelines mandated by Reynolds, such as limiting the number of customers inside to 10 and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet.

It also stated that no businesses or facilities are mandated to reopen but should verify whether they are open to customers or plan to continue takeout and delivery services only.