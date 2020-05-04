Big Ten extends suspension of all organized team activities through June 1

Sports have been on hold in the conference since March 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses reporters regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that it has extended the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate at that time.

Sports have been on hold in the Big Ten since the conference announced a suspension on all organized team activities March 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That suspension was extended on March 27 and was supposed to run through May 4.

The Big Ten Conference said in a statement that this is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a statement.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld told the state Board of Regents April 30 that the school plans to resume athletic practices on June 1.

“We have a moratorium on all team activities until June 1,” Harreld said. “We’re ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point and we’ll be able to get back to what we normally do.”

The Big Ten said it will use this extended suspension to continue to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.