Carson King’s beer supply ‘replenished’ after Anheuser-Busch gives nearly $1 million to UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital

On Sept. 14, the "Iowa Legend" held up a sign at ESPN's College Game Day stating his Busch Light supply needed to be replenished. Just last month, Anheuser-Busch matched King's total Venmo donations from his "accidental fundraiser" for the Children's Hospital.

Carson King claps during a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders 48-3.

“Iowa Legend” Carson King’s Busch Light supply-turned-fundraiser “for the kids” was officially “replenished” back in March — Anheuser-Busch has officially committed a donation of nearly $1 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

On Sept. 14 at ESPN’s College GameDay, King was shown holding a sign that read, “Busch Light supply need replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25.” Following thousands of donations, the Iowa State fan decided to donate the money to the Children’s Hospital.

Dana Larson, the executive director of communication and marketing with the UI Center for Advancement, on March 6 the company gave $920,112, matching the total donations in King’s Venmo account.

The company had committed to matching the donations just a few days after King’s appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, but decided to cut ties with him 10 days after his appearance with the sign when social-media posts came to light that the company said “did not align with the values as a brand or as a company.” The posts on King’s personal Twitter had referenced a Tosh.0 segment.

“I cannot go back and change what I posted when I was a 16-year-old,” King said in a statement on Twitter on Sept. 24, 2019. “I can apologize and work to improve every day and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Eddie Moye, director of marketing and communications at Anheuser-Busch, said in an email to the DI, “We are honored to support the University of Iowa hospital system with a charitable donation to further the great work they are doing.”

Before the company’s decision, King was promised a year’s worth of free Busch Light with King’s face on the cans. His hometown of Prairie City’s local ice cream shop had also announced the creation of a Busch Light nonalcoholic flavored ice cream to celebrate King’s accomplishments.

In October, King presented a check for a little over $3 million to the Children’s Hospital after a month of his accidental fundraiser. The total includes donations sent to his Venmo and matching contributions from Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.

Since then, the Altoona man has dedicated his time to his new foundation, the Carson King Foundation, an official nonprofit dedicated to the kids. King also has taken time to go around to Iowa schools and speak about his experience, called “Carson Speaks” — which is also incorporated into the foundation.

“[This experience] taught me how great people can be, how kind people are, how passionate they are about helping,” King said to the DI in February. “It’s really eye-opening to see all the good that’s in the world.”

According to King’s Twitter, he is currently working on launching a T-shirt fundraiser with an organization called “Iowa Love.” His foundation is looking to donate proceeds to the organization that serves families and individuals facing mental illness.

For now, the “Iowa Legend” remains grateful for the opportunities that led him to where he is today.

“I hope all of the staff, families and patients at the hospital will always know that we’re all here to support them,” King commented after hearing of the finalized donation.