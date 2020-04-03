UI cancels summer programming through June 13

Programming, which includes youth camps and summer conferences, is suspended through June 13, with a decision about programming for the rest of the summer to come later in the semester.

The University of Iowa Campus looking west from Old Capitol and the Pentacrest.

In-person summer programming at the University of Iowa has been cancelled through June 13. Programming includes youth programs and camps, research programs, and conferences.

In an university-wide email sent Friday, the UI said a decision about resuming programming after June 13 will be made later in the semester.

Some youth programming may be moved online, if these changes are approved by the Office of the Provost.

“Summer programs that do not involve minors may develop virtual programming without review by the Office of the Provost,” the email said. ”However, those conducting summer programs for minors must contact the Office of the Provost as soon as possible if they are considering developing alternatives to in-person offerings. These programs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.”

The UI announced last week that no in-person summer courses will be held through June 13. A decision about calling off the rest of the summer session will be made later in the semester. Individual colleges can choose to offer online classes only for the summer session.

In addition to programming and classes, the UI announced earlier this week that on-campus orientation for incoming first-year and transfer students will not take place this summer, and will be moved online.