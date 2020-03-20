UI seniors face the reality of canceled commencement this spring

The confirmation of canceled spring commencement ceremonies for University of Iowa seniors hits hard for those who have worked four years for the celebration.

The University of Iowa administration’s steps to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus have upended student and university life. In addition to transitioning classes online for the rest of the semester, the UI announced Wednesday commencement ceremonies would be canceled, though plans are in the works for an alternative celebration for graduating Hawkeyes.

For some UI seniors, commencement would have been the first time someone in their family walked across a stage. For others, it was a satisfactory cap on years of crammed tests, projects, internships, part-time jobs, and a transition to a new phase of life.

The decision was prompted by growing evidence of community spread of the virus in Johnson County and the rest of the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 45 COVID-19 cases, with 22 of those in Johnson County. Later that afternoon, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa also announced their online classes would extend through the rest of the semester, and commencement ceremonies would be suspended.

In an email sent out to UI students on Wednesday, the university said administrators are in the process of planning alternative celebrations for graduating Hawkeyes. Seniors at the UI anticipated the cancellations, but confirmation of the university’s decision is devastating for some.

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families, but we feel it is the right decision to protect those most vulnerable to the threat of infection,” said the UI in its email.

University of Iowa senior Kaylie Wilson is a first-generation college student double majoring in political science and ethics and public policy with minors in Spanish and studio art. As a first-gen college student, Wilson said that she and her family were still grappling with the idea of not being able to see her walk at graduation after all of her hard work.

“It feels like you’re having your senior year robbed from you,” Wilson said. “I understand completely and support most of the decisions …. but you’re allowed to have emotions about these things and it does sort of hurt that it had to happen during senior year.”

Wilson also said that the uncertainty of her post-graduation plans due to COVID-19 is another area of stress resulting from the pandemic. She said that she was looking forward to making an income and finding a job, but the virus has affected her confidence in regard to those plans.

“It’s heavy on the emotional side … and also the stress of real life and what is actually going to happen once you get out of there,” Wilson said.

Paul Arnal a UI senior and a comprehensive biology major pursuing dental school. Arnal said that, due to many of his classes being lab-based, his classes will lose the hands-on learning methods and instead have to focus on theoretical approaches to the study of biology.

He said that the uncertainty of how his classes will continue going forward is both nerve racking and concerning. He said that they would focus more on theoretical aspects of biology rather than labs.

In regard to graduation, Arnal said that commencement cancellations make the four-year process of college feel incomplete. The UI gave him and his fellow students a yellow tassel to motivate them to graduate freshman year, he remembers now, so not having the pomp and circumstance that goes with the tassel is disappointing.

“To have spent four years dedicating myself to working toward that moment…to not be able to have that moment would kind of feel…not sufficient or like I’m not done. Inconclusive,” he said.

UI senior Kody Meyer, a communications studies major and ASL minor, said that just last year she was not very excited for graduation and even considered not walking. But, as the outbreak of COVID-19 began to threaten her chances to have a commencement ceremony, she said that she no longer liked the idea of not having that option.

Meyer said that she anticipated some unexpected things to happen senior year, but the outbreak of COVID-19 is more than she imagined.

“On the one hand, I kind of felt like not knowing what senior year is supposed to go,” Meyer said. “But this is definitely more unknown than I was planning for.”

One of the hardest things to accept with cancellations is that their family will not be able to see her walk across the stage and get her diploma.

“I imagine my family will still want to come up and see me…,” Meyer said. “But I really liked the idea of having that ceremony where my family is sitting in a row cheering for me.”