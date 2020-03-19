University of Iowa dentistry student self-identifies as first positive COVID-19 case on campus
March 19, 2020
A University of Iowa student in the College of Dentistry has self-identified they tested positive for COVID-19, according to a UI email sent to campus Thursday.
The College of Dentistry student shared the news with college leadership, who immediately contacted Johnson County Public Health, according to the email. Those with whom the student had close contact have been identified and notified, including a single patient seen by the student while the student was symptomatic.
This student was last on campus at the College of Dentistry March 12, does not live in the residence halls, and is now self-isolating in an off-campus location, according to the email.
“In addition, the College of Dentistry has communicated with students, faculty, and staff, and is providing support to the student who has tested positive and everyone in the college as needed,” stated the email, which was signed by interim UI Student Health Director Paul Natvig and Campus Health Officer Daniel Fick. “The college also disinfects all operatories, etc., after routine protocol for blood-borne pathogens and has intensified these efforts.”
The email stated it is not the Iowa Department of Public Health’s practice to notify employers or institutions of a positive case.
“The university is able to share this news because the student self-identified, but the university will NOT be able to report each time a member of the UI community tests positive moving forward,” the message said.
The email advised that people do not need to be tested unless individuals have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive and have symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. With testing currently limited, the email says health-care providers can determine whether individuals need testing or treatment.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in a series of videos Wednesday that Iowans who believe they might have the coronavirus should stay home and rest, rather than immediately going to the clinics to be tested. State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati also said in the videos that not everyone will need to be tested — around 80 percent of those infected will have mild symptoms, and can recover by staying home, she said.
The email provides the following advice for those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms:
DO NOT walk in to QuickCare, Student Health, any UI Health Care clinic, the State Hygienic Lab or any emergency room. Instead, follow these procedures:
- Students: Call or email the Student Health Nurseline (319-335-9704) ([email protected]) or your local health care provider and inform them of your travel history and symptoms. After hours and on weekends, call the UI Hospitals & Clinics at 319-384-9010 or the 24-hour helpline, 319-384-8819, or your local health care provider. You may also schedule a video visit through MyChart.
- Faculty and Staff: Call your health care provider or the UI Hospitals & Clinics (319-384-9010) and inform them of your travel history and symptoms, or schedule a video visit through MyChart.
It is important to know that your privacy will be maintained by your provider.
Social distancing is how the community can stop the virus from spreading. Remain out of congregate settings, avoid mass gatherings, and maintain safe distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
