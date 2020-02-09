The Daily Iowan named Newspaper of the Year in state journalism contest

The Iowa Newspaper Association honored The Daily Iowan with its top award in the statewide 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.

Daily Iowan staff members hold first-place plaques and the 2020 Newspaper of the Year award to celebrate earning the Iowa Newspaper Association’s top honor at the association’s annual awards convention at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown on Feb. 7. The achievement marks the first time the DI won Newspaper of the Year since 1981.

Daily Iowan staff members hold first-place plaques and the 2020 Newspaper of the Year award to celebrate earning the Iowa Newspaper Association’s top honor at the association’s annual awards convention at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown on Feb. 7. The achievement marks the first time the DI won Newspaper of the Year since 1981.

Daily Iowan staff members hold first-place plaques and the 2020 Newspaper of the Year award to celebrate earning the Iowa Newspaper Association’s top honor at the association’s annual awards convention at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown on Feb. 7. The achievement marks the first time the DI won Newspaper of the Year since 1981.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 6? Send Email Cancel

The Daily Iowan was named the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2020 Newspaper of the Year Feb. 7 in its statewide contest, marking the first time the DI has received the organization’s top honor since 1981.

Overall, the University of Iowa’s independent student-run newspaper brought home more than 40 awards, including 18 first-place awards against daily newspapers with a circulation less than 10,000.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as the Newspaper of the Year,” DI Publisher Jason Brummond said. “This is truly an impressive accomplishment for our student journalists, who compete for these awards against professional newspapers across the state of Iowa. We have a talented and dedicated staff who balance newsroom assignments with classwork to deliver important news and storytelling to the UI community and beyond.”

Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne said the DI’s recognition was a testament to the newsroom staff’s hard work, professionalism, and dedication to producing quality journalism.

“For more than 150 years, the DI has been a strong training ground for students to learn how to be journalists,” Payne said. “While we work in this learning laboratory, we are real journalists doing real work — investigating the UI administration, covering city council meetings, asking important questions of Iowa politicians, and documenting all Hawkeye sports. I’m so proud of our historic achievement, but the ultimate honor is the work we do every day as the UI’s paper of record informing the Hawkeye and Iowa City communities.”

Payne and 2019 graduate Gage Miskimen were editors during the contest period.

Payne won the Harrison “Skip” Weber Investigative Reporting award for her April 2019 scoop on the UI’s nearly $4 million change order to replace Cedar Rapids construction firm Modern Piping with another bidder as a subcontractor on the Pharmacy Building project.

Creative Director Katina Zentz was awarded three citations, earning first place for Best News Feature Photo for capturing a moment between a parent and child at golden hour while sitting at Molly’s Cupcakes as well as first- and second-place finishes for Best Slideshow.

Politics Editor Julia Shanahan’s reporting on the fatal cost of rising insulin prices and how 2020 presidential campaigns are engaging with minority voters in the first-in-the-nation caucus state earned her first place for Best News Story and Best News Feature Story, respectively.

Other notable highlights included winning Best Newspaper Website for the fourth year in a row and sweeping first, second, and third for Best Personality Feature Story, Best Sports Photo, Best Video, and Best Slideshow.

The DI earned first in the following categories:

General Excellence

Coverage of Education

Coverage of Agriculture

Best Newspaper Website

Best News Story – Julia Shanahan

Best Personality Feature Story – Kit Fitzgerald

Best News Feature Story – Julia Shanahan

Best Sports Feature – David Harmantas

Best Video – Roman Slabach

Best Slideshow – Katina Zentz

Best News Feature Photo – Katina Zentz

Best Sports Photo – Ryan Adams

Best Editorial Page

Best Feature Page

Best Newspaper Marketing

Best Ad Featuring Grocery, Food or Entertainment

Best Ad Featuring Professional Service

Best Ad Idea for a Community Promotion or Event

The Newspaper of the Year is presented to the newspaper that accumulates the highest point total from placing first, second, or third in select categories in the association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. Member newspapers submit thousands of entries in news, writing, advertising, and digital categories.

The Virginia Press Association judged more than 3,300 entries in Iowa’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, which took place at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

View the full list of awards and judges’ comments here.