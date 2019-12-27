Smith-Marsette ties Iowa bowl touchdown record

Ihmir Smith-Marsette's three first-half touchdowns tied Shonn Greene's mark for touchdowns in a bowl game.

Iowa wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates his kick-return touchdown during the 2019 SDCCU Holiday Bowl between Iowa and USC in San Diego on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette tied Hawkeye history at the Holiday Bowl on Friday.

In one quarter, Smith-Marsette scored three touchdowns — one rushing, one kick return, and one receiving — to equal Shonn Greene’s mark for touchdowns in a bowl game from the 2009 Outback Bowl.

Smith-Marsette also became the first Hawkeye in program history to return two kicks for touchdowns in the same season after taking one back against Nebraska in Iowa’s previous game.

Is this how it’s done, @cheetah?? ✌️@_ihmirr_ takes it 98 yards TO THE HOUSE for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/L6iGHG8ZHE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019

In addition to his kick-return touchdown — which gave Iowa a 21-14 lead — Smith-Marsette found the end zone on a 6-yard end-around before going up the middle on a 15-yard screen pass from Nate Stanley.

It’s only the first half and @_ihmirr_ already has 3 TDs for @HawkeyeFootball 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/u4zaGYJMHi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019

Iowa holds a 28-17 lead over USC at halftime.