Jones, Martin to miss Holiday Bowl against USC

Iowa linebacker Amani Jones attempts to tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer during the Iowa football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 26-20.

SAN DIEGO — Iowa defensive end and special-teamer Amani Jones and wide receiver Oliver Martin will not play in Iowa’s matchup against USC in the Holiday Bowl at 7 p.m due to injuries, according to Iowa Radio.

Jones has played a key role on Iowa’s special teams for the past four seasons, winning the Coaches Appreciation Award on special teams in 2018 and Team Hustle Award for special teams in 2019.

Jones racked up eight total tackles this season, including a sack in Iowa’s season-opener against Miami (Ohio) on Aug. 31. He recorded a season-high two tackles against Penn State on Oct. 12.

The Chicago native brings energy when he sees the field, and that’s something his coaches notice.

“Amani’s been a sparkplug, I think,” Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said. “I love Amani to death and what he does and what he brings every day. The rest of the guys feed off him. Opponents, I’m sure, game plan for him and try to figure him out. He’s a hard guy to stop on kickoff coverage. I think he has a potentially bright future down the road.”

Martin has hauled in five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown this season.

He scored a touchdown on his first catch with the Hawkeyes in their season-opener against Miami (Ohio) but has not caught a pass since Iowa faced Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 28.