Highlights from Holiday Bowl post-game press conference

Iowa put up an impressive performance against USC on Friday, and the Hawkeyes discussed their thoughts after the game.

SAN DIEGO — Iowa toppled USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday to capture its third-consecutive bowl victory, as well as its 10th win of the season.

Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz and his players had a lot to say after an emotional victory.

Linebacker Kristian Welch on playing his last game:

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that it’s my last game ever for Iowa, so it’s a very surreal feeling. There were periods after the game where I kind of broke down and got emotional. Just with everything, my career, kind of how it unfolded, I just thank God for every step of the way.”

Safety Geno Stone on A.J. Epenesa:

“Everyone knows that he’s a freak of nature out there. He’s a different breed.”

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs on his upcoming NFL Draft decision:

“I don’t even know how much time we got until the decision has to be made. I’m not really worried about that right now. I’m sure I’ll talk with my mom, stuff like that. Right now, it’s celebrating this win. Ten wins is pretty special.”

Linebacker Nick Niemann on if defensive coordinator Phil Parker was mad he didn’t take a knee on his pick six:

“No, we were having fun at that point.”

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the defense going back out after the onside kick recovery by USC.

“It’s no different than any other difficult situation. You don’t ask who started the fire, you just put it out. That’s our mentality on the field no matter where we’re at.”

Kirk Ferentz on if the Holiday Bowl was offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s best-called game

“He’s actually had a couple of good ones. Ohio State comes to mind.”