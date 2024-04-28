The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders as undrafted free agent
Iowa football defensive lineman Logan Lee drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson County under tornado watch until Sunday
Advertisement

UI sees slight decrease in tenured faculty

The decrease can be attributed to retirement, faculty retention, and the need for more clinical faculty members.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
April 28, 2024
Ed+Gillan+poses+for+a+portrait+in+the+Chemistry+Building+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+April+23%2C+2024.+Gillan+is+a+professor+for+the+University+of+Iowa+Department+of+Chemistry.
Madison Frette
Ed Gillan poses for a portrait in the Chemistry Building in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Gillan is a professor for the University of Iowa Department of Chemistry.

The University of Iowa has seen a decrease in the number of tenured faculty members across departments in the last decade.

According to a data digest from the Office of the Provost published in 2024, the UI had 1,240 tenured faculty in 2014. The number has since declined by 166 members.

A recent Board of Regents report revealed that there were 1,123 tenured faculty members at the UI in the 2021-22 school year. That number now sits at 1,074 for the 2023-24 school year.

Though the number of requests for tenure has been on the incline with 277 requests in 2020 to 314 requests in 2024, there have been deficits in the overall hiring and retention of already-tenured faculty members.

UI Faculty Senate President Ed Gillan said this reduction in tenured faculty members can be attributed to the number of tenure-track faculty members who wish to remain instructors.

“There are some people along that six-year time period who say they want to do something different and want to be an instructor. They then move to a different track,” Gillan said.

Those faculty members begin at the assistant professor level before becoming tenured faculty members. At the end of six years, faculty members are evaluated for tenure.

During those six years, assistant professors will teach and conduct research during their time on the tenure track.

Additionally, Gillan said the budget can be attributed to this reduction as well. Often, bringing in a tenure-track faculty member can be more costly in the beginning, which can then impact tenure hiring.

“These are collegiate decisions and bringing in a tenure track faculty member is a big investment,” Gillan said.

UI Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel said there is a myriad of reasons for this reduction, one of them being fluctuations in the number of faculty members employed at the university due to changes in programming at the collegiate level, retirement, and where faculty members are being placed.

“It is a very small percent decline and we want to reverse that trend,” Kregel said.

According to a report, the University of Michigan reported 3,195 tenured and tenure-track faculty members in 2023. In 2014, the university reported 3,051 tenured and tenure-track faculty members, an increase of 144 faculty.

Kregel said the university has four different faculty tracks: tenure track, clinical track, instructional track, and research track.

Tenure track faculty members are eligible for tenure after six years at the university. Instructional track faculty members are appointed for instruction only. Clinical tracks and research tracks are appointed through the Carver College of Medicine with research tracks being specifically focused on research at the university.

“In the last five years, we have seen an increase of roughly 100 clinical faculty members,” Kregel said.

With the need for more clinical track faculty members at the patient care level and instructional track faculty members, Gillan said, there is often a reduction in the number of tenured faculty members.

Kregel said retaining faculty can be a challenge as many other universities want UI faculty members at their universities. According to the university’s retention information and resources, roughly 20 percent of faculty and staff members leave their job within the first year.

Currently, Kregel said, the UI has worked to retain and support faculty members with scholarships, salary adjustments, and leadership positions.

“We are going at this from multiple different angles, and what is most important is to get these forms of support to them early on before they have an offer from a different university,” Kregel said.

RELATED: Faculty numbers decline at all three regent institutions in Iowa

Faculty morale has been hit at the UI as well — Gillan said many faculty senate members have expressed their concerns, particularly about being overworked due to not having enough faculty.

“Sometimes faculty are asked to do things that are more time-consuming and take on the burden of teaching a larger class, and there is that feeling that you don’t have time to do it all,” Gillan said.

Kregel said when looking at potential faculty recruits to combat this reduction, it is important for new recruits to see future opportunities they could have at the UI.

“We want them to know that we are vested in their ability to thrive and be productive and realize that we value them and have resources set aside to support them,” Kregel said.
More to Discover
More in Campus
The Stead Family Childrens Hospital is seen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Tate Hildyard/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Supreme Court reverses $12.7 million decision siding with UI Health Care
Er-wei Bai and Tyler Bell, professors of The College of Engineering at University of Iowa, demonstrate DINA, an artificial intelligence advisor, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. DINA is a departmental intelligent neutral advisor created to guide electrical and computer engineering students in information related to undergraduate programs offered at the university.
UI College of Engineering chatbot streamlining student services
University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson observes a Board of Regents meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
UI to restructure, rename DEI Office to Division of Access, Opportunity, and Diversity
More in Higher Education
A parking meter is seen outside of the University of Iowa West Campus Transportation Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Regents approve UI parking ticket increases, rates
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics main building is seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
Nationwide search begins for new chief operating officer of UI Health Care
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
UI seeks regent approval for Bachelor of Arts in Counseling and Behavioral Health Services program
More in News
The Johnson County Jail is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Johnson County totals $15.8 million to house inmates in other counties since 2003
The Old Capitol Building is seen on March 31, 2023. Storms rolled through the area and a tornado caused damage in parts of Coralville.
Johnson County under tornado watch until Sunday
Iowa City Community School District Board member Lisa Williams, President Ruthina Malone, and Vice-President J.P. Claussen as seen at the Educational Services Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Iowa City schools lose $1.3 million due to private school vouchers
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Madison Frette
Madison Frette, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Madison Frette is a second-year student at The University of Iowa double majoring in Business Analytics and Information Systems and Cinematic Arts. This is her first year working as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in