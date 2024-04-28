The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa track and field braves the storm, claims more lifetime bests in split across the country

The Iowa track and field program continues to climb school record ranks approaching championship season.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Paige+Magee+competes+in+the+60-meter+hurdle+during+the+Larry+Wieczorek+Invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024.+Magee+set+a+new+personal+and+school+record+of+8.00.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa’s Paige Magee competes in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.

The Iowa track and field program persevered through storm delays to compete in three meets over the weekend in split up across the country to the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Arizona; Drake Relays in Des Moines; and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola

The Hawkeyes claimed a handful of climbs in the school record ranks and lifetime bests.

Desert Heat Classic

While their teammates waited out tornado watches in Iowa, the rest of the Hawkeyes competed in Tucson, Arizona. 

Fourth-year Paige Magee gave the Hawkeyes some momentum in the heat, taking the 100-meter hurdles title in 12.99.

First-year Precious Irivi did the same in the men’s triple jump. He earned gold with a leap of 15.21 meters. In the same event for the women, fellow first-year Daniela Wamokpego took silver with a jump of 13.15 meters. She set a new PR and now ranks third at Iowa in the event.

In the women’s discus, fourth-year Kat Moody set a new personal best and moved into the fourth spot in Hawkeye history. She took first in the event with a throw of 56.84 meters. She also took second in the women’s shot put in 16.43 meters. 

The Black and Gold didn’t stop there. The Hawkeyes continued to fill more second-place podium spots throughout the meet.

Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker ran a 10.20 in the 100-meter race, stacking up second against the Arizona competition. 

“He was flying during the first half of the race,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told HawkeyeSports. “It was a dead heat at the finish line against some great competition.” 

The mid-distance squad boasted a pair of second-place finishes in the men’s and women’s 800-meter races. Third-year Rivaldo Marshall ran 1:46.38 in the men’s division, and fourth-year Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran 2:04.79 in the women’s. 

Drake Relays

The Hawkeyes claimed a pair of personal records over the weekend on the blue oval. Battling storm delays and tough competition, first-year Ali Frandsen claimed a new best of 14.11 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Third-year Miriam Sandeen placed eighth in the unseeded 5,000-meter race in 16:59.13 — a new personal best for the distance specialist.

Kip Janvrin Open

In Indianola, Iowa, an Iowa trio took third place in various races. The bronze medalist in the 800-meter race was second-year Lily Johannes with a personal best of 2:18.29. The same race for the men put third-year Martin Strong in third in 1:54.37.

Third-year Jade Hunter also claimed the third spot in the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters.

Up next

The Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan are next for the Hawkeyes from May 10-12.
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
