Iowa track and field braves the storm, claims more lifetime bests in split across the country

The Iowa track and field program persevered through storm delays to compete in three meets over the weekend in split up across the country to the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Arizona; Drake Relays in Des Moines; and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola.

The Hawkeyes claimed a handful of climbs in the school record ranks and lifetime bests.

Desert Heat Classic

While their teammates waited out tornado watches in Iowa, the rest of the Hawkeyes competed in Tucson, Arizona.

Fourth-year Paige Magee gave the Hawkeyes some momentum in the heat, taking the 100-meter hurdles title in 12.99.

First-year Precious Irivi did the same in the men’s triple jump. He earned gold with a leap of 15.21 meters. In the same event for the women, fellow first-year Daniela Wamokpego took silver with a jump of 13.15 meters. She set a new PR and now ranks third at Iowa in the event.

In the women’s discus, fourth-year Kat Moody set a new personal best and moved into the fourth spot in Hawkeye history. She took first in the event with a throw of 56.84 meters. She also took second in the women’s shot put in 16.43 meters.

The Black and Gold didn’t stop there. The Hawkeyes continued to fill more second-place podium spots throughout the meet.

Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker ran a 10.20 in the 100-meter race, stacking up second against the Arizona competition.

“He was flying during the first half of the race,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told HawkeyeSports. “It was a dead heat at the finish line against some great competition.”

The mid-distance squad boasted a pair of second-place finishes in the men’s and women’s 800-meter races. Third-year Rivaldo Marshall ran 1:46.38 in the men’s division, and fourth-year Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran 2:04.79 in the women’s.

Drake Relays

The Hawkeyes claimed a pair of personal records over the weekend on the blue oval. Battling storm delays and tough competition, first-year Ali Frandsen claimed a new best of 14.11 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Third-year Miriam Sandeen placed eighth in the unseeded 5,000-meter race in 16:59.13 — a new personal best for the distance specialist.

Kip Janvrin Open

In Indianola, Iowa, an Iowa trio took third place in various races. The bronze medalist in the 800-meter race was second-year Lily Johannes with a personal best of 2:18.29. The same race for the men put third-year Martin Strong in third in 1:54.37.

Third-year Jade Hunter also claimed the third spot in the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters.

Up next

The Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan are next for the Hawkeyes from May 10-12.