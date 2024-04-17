The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
IC City Council approves utility rates, fiscal 2025 budget
IC Councilor Laura Bergus tries second attempt to shift funds from police budget
IC City Council approves industrial rezoning of former Kirkwood campus
Ask the Author | John Green on banning book laws, fan base growth
Caitlin Clark's No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey sells out on Fanatics website
Advertisement

USG elects 2024-25 executive cabinet and speaker of the senate

The 2024-25 student judicial court and senate pro-tem were also sworn in Tuesday night.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
April 17, 2024
USG+members+watch+a+presentation+during+an+Undergraduate+Student+Government+meeting+at+the+Iowa+Memorial+Union+on+Tuesday%2C+April+2%2C+2024.+The+meeting+was+the+first+since+the+election+of+the+Addison+Eckard+and+Brenda+Ramirez+as+president+and+vice+president.
Isabella Tisdale
USG members watch a presentation during an Undergraduate Student Government meeting at the Iowa Memorial Union on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The meeting was the first since the election of the Addison Eckard and Brenda Ramirez as president and vice president.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government’s 2024-25 senate gathered to make its first vote Tuesday on its speaker and pro-tem. 

In unanimous votes, new speaker of the senate Ijeoma Ogbonna and senate pro-tempore Charlie Brink were sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting and ran uncontested.

Ogbonna said she is excited to be back in the Senate after serving this past school year as the cabinet director. She expressed her concerns with the executive cabinet’s connection with the at-large senator. Her main goal as speaker is to bridge that gap and increase communication and familiarity across the organization.

“I would like to serve as your Speaker of the Senate to work with you all in making this organization the most approachable and outward-facing service provided for the student body on campus because when we boil it down, that is exactly what Undergraduate Student Government is,” Ogbonna said during her speech before her election.

Brink served the 2023-24 school year as an at-large senator, and she explained that her close relations with other senators and freshness in the governing body made her the ideal candidate for Senate Pro-Tem. 

“As a first-year senator, I’ve experienced a lot of confusion navigating communication,” Brink said in her speech before her election. “If I’m being honest, I didn’t have the opportunity to get to know any member of leadership within USG. Its main flaw as an organization is there’s a disconnect between leadership and the Senate, and as Pro-Tem, I would make it my primary goal to bring these two groups closer together.”

All 14 members of the 2024-25 executive cabinet and members of the student judicial court were also sworn in during the meeting. 
More to Discover
More in Campus
Activists speak to a gathered crowd during an event on the Pentacrest protesting the University’s removal of RVAP, the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
University of Iowa officials on the ‘difficult step’ of RVAP transition
Iowa City residents walk in the rain during day one of the 2023 Summer of the Arts Festival on Friday, June 2.
Severe storms expected to hit Johnson County area Tuesday and Wednesday
The Boyd Law Building is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
UI law school ranks in top 50 for graduate career placement
More in News
The Iowa City City Council Meeting begins on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
IC City Council approves utility rates, fiscal 2025 budget
Iowa City councilmember Laura Bergus looks down during a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
IC Councilor Laura Bergus tries second attempt to shift funds from police budget
Pagliai’s Pizza is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
IC City Council passes first consideration on Pagliai's Pizza building's historic landmark status
More in Student Government
Eckard, Ramirez to lead UI Undergraduate Student Government after record voter turnout
Eckard, Ramirez to lead UI Undergraduate Student Government after record voter turnout
Meet this year’s UI Undergraduate Student Government presidential candidates
Meet this year’s UI Undergraduate Student Government presidential candidates
Members of the University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government attend a meeting at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
UI rideshare program giving students $5 for Uber to start on March 18
About the Contributors
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in