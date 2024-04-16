Iowa football student tickets to go on sale April 23

The college football season is quickly approaching, which means Kinnick Stadium will soon be packed on Saturdays.

On Tuesday, Iowa Athletics announced that returning students can purchase season tickets for Iowa football on hawkeyesports.com on April 23 at 9 a.m. Tickets tend to sell out in just a few hours, so set your alarms! Season tickets for incoming students will be on sale in early to mid-June.

For one ticket to all seven home games this season, students must pay $175. Once purchased, tickets will be loaded into student accounts to download to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app in August.

The Hawkeyes returned eight starters from last season’s dominant defense and welcomed new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. According to comments from players throughout spring media availability thus far, Iowa fans should expect a “more wide receiver-friendly” offense with lots of pre-snap motion.

Iowa will also be competing in the new Big Ten this fall. The conference will officially add Washington, USC, Oregon, and UCLA over the summer, and there will no longer be East and West divisions. Instead, the top two teams in the overall conference standings will advance to the Big Ten Championship.

The athletics department is expected to announce themes for this year’s home football games in the next few weeks.

Iowa’s 2024 home schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State

Sep. 7 vs. Iowa State

Sep. 14 vs. Troy

Oct. 12 vs. Washington

Oct. 26 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 2 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 29 vs. Nebraska