Iowa football student tickets to go on sale April 23

For one ticket to all seven home games this season, students must pay $175.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 16, 2024
The+student+section+gestures+an+I+for+Iowa+during+the+Iowa+homecoming+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Purdue+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+7%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Boilermakers%2C+20-14.
Cody Blissett
The student section gestures an I for Iowa during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.

The college football season is quickly approaching, which means Kinnick Stadium will soon be packed on Saturdays.

On Tuesday, Iowa Athletics announced that returning students can purchase season tickets for Iowa football on hawkeyesports.com on April 23 at 9 a.m. Tickets tend to sell out in just a few hours, so set your alarms! Season tickets for incoming students will be on sale in early to mid-June.

For one ticket to all seven home games this season, students must pay $175. Once purchased, tickets will be loaded into student accounts to download to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app in August.

The Hawkeyes returned eight starters from last season’s dominant defense and welcomed new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. According to comments from players throughout spring media availability thus far, Iowa fans should expect a “more wide receiver-friendly” offense with lots of pre-snap motion.

Iowa will also be competing in the new Big Ten this fall. The conference will officially add Washington, USC, Oregon, and UCLA over the summer, and there will no longer be East and West divisions. Instead, the top two teams in the overall conference standings will advance to the Big Ten Championship.

The athletics department is expected to announce themes for this year’s home football games in the next few weeks.

Iowa’s 2024 home schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Illinois State

Sep. 7 vs. Iowa State

Sep. 14 vs. Troy

Oct. 12 vs. Washington

Oct. 26 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 2 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 29 vs. Nebraska
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
