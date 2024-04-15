The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
Advertisement

DITV: Newscast Wed Apr 10th, 2024

April 15, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Newscasts
DITV: Newscast Mon Apr 8th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Fri Apr 5th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Apr 3rd, 2024
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in