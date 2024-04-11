Iowa track and field splits up for competition

The Hawkeyes brought home six gold medals and one school record from the Jim Click Shootout in Tuscon, Arizona.

Third-year indoor 800-meter race national champion Rivaldo Marshall claimed the school record in the half-mile in 1:45.86. Marshall won the race and now ranks third in Division I track and field.

In the same race for the women, fourth-year Katie Moore took the title with a time of 2:10.45. Following close behind was second-year Jalyssa Blazek with a personal record of 2:14.86.

As the meet continued, more top Hawkeye finishes came pouring in.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, fourth-year Mariel Bruxvoort was the first to cross the line in 57.68.

Bruxvoort also led off the winning 4×400-meter relay, handing off to fourth-year Aliyanna Dorn, fourth-year Nylah Perry, and second-year Holly Duax. The squad finished with a time of 3:37.92.

Iowa Director of Track and Field told HawkeyeSports about Duax’s impressive ability to perform over the weekend. Duax competed a personal best in the 200-meter sprint and an anchor leg in the 4×400 relay.

Another quartet claimed the title in the 4×100-meter relay in 44.44. Fourth-year Tionna Tobias, third-year Lia Love, Duax, and fourth-year Paige Magee’s performance is tied for sixth in school history.

Finally, the fourth-year thrower Kat Moody represented the Hawkeyes in the field events. Moody took gold in the discus with a throw measuring 55.95 meters.

“She dominated the competition in a very strong field,” Woody said of Moody.

Split in four

The Hawkeyes will be divided across the country April 11-13 for competition.

The first squad of Hawkeyes will head to the Beach Invite and Bryan Clay Invitational in Long Beach and Azusa, California, respectively. More athletes will travel to the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida. Other Hawkeyes will stay in-state for the Jim Duncan Invite hosted by Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bryan Clay Invitational will kick off the weekend on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with the heptathlon. Events will run until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, making for a full weekend of competition for attending teams.

About 45 miles away at the Beach Invite, the Iowa mid-distance squad will compete.

Mid-distance takes the beach

Fourth-year school record holder Alli Bookin-Nosbisch will compete in her signature event: the 800-meter race. Bookin-Nosbisch ran a personal best of 2:03.26 on March 30 to take the top time in Hawkeye history.

But Woody believes she is just getting started. Woody told HawkeyeSports she has more in store for the rest of the season.

Fellow fourth-years Clare Pitcher and Moore will also compete in the half-mile race. Third-year Jaiden Itson will join the trio of seniors, coming off a season-best time at the Florida Relays.

For the men, second-year Ryan Schreiner, fourth-year Nick O’Connor, first-year Caleb Levy, and fifth-year Chase Lovercheck will compete in the same race.

More competition

The Tom Jones Memorial will begin on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with field events. Competition will continue through Saturday evening.

The Jim Duncan Invite, formerly known as the Drake Invitational, rounds out the competition sites. Field events will begin with the men’s shot put at 12:30 p.m. with running events beginning at 2:00 p.m.