The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Reynolds signs law tightening rules against foreign ownership of Iowa farmland
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeye defense adjusts to new-look offense
Iowa City police respond to shots fired
Farm bill not on the docket, Grassley advocates for “more farm in farm bill”
Iowa women’s basketball end-of-season celebration to be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Advertisement

Opinion | Reynolds’ changes to AEA law has benefits, but it didn’t start that way

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed new legislation to improve teacher pay and fix issues to proposed funding allocation for Area Education Agencies.
Byline photo of Aaron El-Kerdani
Aaron El-Kerdani, Opinions Columnist
April 9, 2024
Iowa+Governor+Kim+Reynolds+talks+with+supporters+after+the+2023+Thanksgiving+Family+Forum+hosted+by+The+FAMiLY+Leader%2C+an+organization+dedicated+to+advancing+the+role+of+religious+values+in+government%2C+at+the+Marriott+hotel+in+downtown+Des+Moines+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+2023.+Ramaswamy+sat+with+his+son%2C+who+ran+onto+the+stage+earlier+in+the+event.+The+event+began+at+3%3A30+p.m.+with+a+round+table+discussion%2C+and+was+followed+by+meet-and-greet+events+with+each+of+the+candidates%2C+which+included+Vivek+Ramaswamy%2C+Ron+DeSantis%2C+and+Nikki+Haley.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with supporters after the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Ramaswamy sat with his son, who ran onto the stage earlier in the event. The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has dodged a bullet.

On March 27, Reynolds made the right call in signing a new law to make important changes to Iowa’s Area Education Agencies after reviewing feedback from disgruntled parents and lawmakers as well as evidence of deficient testing scores for students with disabilities and the student population in general.

An area education agency, or AEA, has one main directive: to provide students who have disabilities under 21 years old with support and education services. As of July 2022, 12.5 percent of Iowa’s population has a disability, amounting to over 390,000 citizens.

Reynolds’ new law has many benefits, but it didn’t start out that way.

Back in January, the governor originally planned to allocate the funding meant for AEAs straight into Iowa school districts, which would have been an awful idea, considering an improperly funded AEA cannot continue to help students with disabilities.

However, the power of democracy came into play, and Reynolds met with parents and lawmakers to discuss an alternative solution. After a couple of months of deliberation, Reynolds signed the legislation into law. The final bill appears to be a success for both the AEA and the school districts.

The revised bill makes it so Iowa’s AEAs will retain 90 percent of their special education funding, while school districts will have control over just 10 percent of special education funds. Within another year of being implemented, districts would gain control over general education and media services funding within the AEA.

While the deliberations were going on, Reynolds chose to make these changes because the U.S. Department of Education had stated Iowa was in jeopardy when it came to an area of special education in a report from 2018.

According to Reynolds, the bill “shifts funding to school districts, empowering them with local control to decide how best to serve their students and improve education outcomes without disrupting services or dismantling the system.”

Reynolds is making the right call by allowing school districts some control to determine what is best for their students, but most importantly, preserving the majority of AEAs’ funding. These changes may actually work and improve the school system now that both the districts and AEAs can do their jobs adequately.

Another important change the bill will bring is an increase to teacher salaries. Iowa teachers will now have their minimum salary raised to $50,000 after two years of implementation.

In fact, any teacher with 12 years of experience or more will have their minimum salary raised up to $62,000. Additionally, Reynolds had claimed that with the addition of a 2.5 percent state supplemental aid rate, the government would have invested around $4 billion in Iowa’s education system, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Essentially, the governor has successfully increased teacher pay and allocated more control to Iowa school districts without the expense of Area Education Agency funding. All of these changes will no doubt help Iowa’s education system for years to come.

Of course, like any legislation, there will be skeptics, but as it stands, this bill is an improvement for Iowa.

Reynolds did well this time.
More to Discover
More in Columns
Opinion | Iowans can’t let the state fund the killing of raccoons
Opinion | Iowans can’t let the state fund the killing of raccoons
Opinion | UI’s Unit Partner Program can help develop essential healthcare soft skills in students
Opinion | UI’s Unit Partner Program can help develop essential healthcare soft skills in students
Food donations are seen inside of the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City on Feb. 14, 2022. The center is a volunteer-driven organization for grocery assistance.
Opinion | It's time for Iowa to address hunger
More in Opinions
Photo contributed by Joslin Bawek
Doc Is In | A transformative outlook on health and wellness: Functional medicine and diet
Photo Illustration by Carly Schrum
Point/Counterpoint | Should TikTok be banned in the US?
Students walk toward downtown during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.
Opinion | Reynolds did not deliver her promise for gun safety to Iowa schools
About the Contributors
Aaron El-Kerdani, Opinions Columnist
he/him/his
Fouad "Aaron" El-Kerdani is a third year student a the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinema. Prior to joining The Daily Iowan, Aaron did some journalism work for his classess involving interviews, photography, video editing, traveling to another country to cover an event, and his experience in film classess helped him develop these skills and gain knowledge on camera work and writing.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in