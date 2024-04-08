The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Farm bill not on the docket, Grassley advocates for “more farm in farm bill”
Iowa women’s basketball end-of-season celebration to be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Q&A | U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley talks potential TikTok ban, FAFSA
Here's how UI officials decide what goes into a Hawk Alert
Iowa women's basketball's title game against South Carolina sets numerous viewing records
Advertisement

Farm bill not on the docket, Grassley advocates for “more farm in farm bill”

After more than six months of budget negotiations lawmakers are still not prioritizing a farm bill with a deadline approaching in September.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 8, 2024
A+barn+stands+by+a+cornfield+near+American+Legion+Road+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Sept.+22%2C+2022.
Matt Sindt
A barn stands by a cornfield near American Legion Road in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

WASHINGTON — After more than six months of budget showdowns, lawmakers have yet to move forward with a farm bill.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said a one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill is likely while lawmakers continue to negotiate a bipartisan bill to reauthorize hundreds of federal grants and programs aimed at farming.

The bill also contains the authorization for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, one of the U.S.’s largest anti-hunger programs, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Grassley said, however, that negotiations are caught up in deciding how to include more programs and funding focused on helping farmers into the massive bill that is reauthorized every five years under current legislation.

Grassley said lawmakers are looking to make reauthorization every seven years so farmers have more certainty on the availability of federal funds for subsidies and grants.

“Farmers need certainty,” Grassley said in an interview with **The Daily Iowan** on Monday. “What’s holding it up is trying to get a bipartisan agreement to do what we on the [Senate] agriculture committee call putting more farm into the Farm Bill.”

According to Politico, Democrats don’t plan on taking up the farm bill anytime soon while they focus on TikTok legislation, combating the fentanyl crisis, and lowering prescription drug costs among other priorities. In a letter to Senators, Schumer made no mention of the farm bill when laying out the priorities for lawmakers in the coming weeks and months.

The 2018 farm bill expired on Sept. 30, 2023, but was extended to Sept. 30, 2024, in a stopgap funding bill in November 2023.

The farm bill has always been bipartisan, Grassley told the *DI*. However, lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on whether to include $15 billion in spending from the Inflation Reduction Act for climate-smart agriculture to remove the deadline for spending the money and making it permanent.

However, Republicans want to loosen restrictions on the money to give more to farmers with less strings attached, according to Politico. House Republicans want to move some of the climate-smart farming funds to farm safety net programs, but Democrats have rejected both proposals leaving lawmakers in a stalemate.

Grassley also said the 2018 Farm Bill doesn’t account for inflation that farmers are seeing in the basic goods needed to farm like diesel, seed, fertilizer, and chemicals. Grassley said he would like to see more funding for farm programs to account for that price increase.

“The prices that were set in the 2018 farm bill don’t reflect [inflation],” Grassley said.  “We need to have a reflection of the inflation [farmers are seeing] and that’s what’s keeping us from getting a bipartisan agreement.”

Grassley said that while Senate lawmakers are working on a solution House lawmakers are looking to put forth their own proposal.

“For the first time that the house may put out a farm bill,” Grassley said. “I’m glad that they’re doing it, but I don’t think it’s going to [make an] impact until we get a bipartisan agreement here in the United States Senate.”
More to Discover
More in National Politics
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley answers questions during an interview at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington D.C. on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Q&A | U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley talks potential TikTok ban, FAFSA
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Christina Bohannan, speaks during a watch party on Election Day at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
New Iowa poll hints at Democrats gaining ground in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
Former Iowa State Representative Christina Bohannan speaks at the Iowa City Public Library on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Bohannan spoke on Iowa’s reproductive health care and answered questions from attendees.
Christina Bohannan hosts roundtable discussion on abortion rights and health care access
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in