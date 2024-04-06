The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
April 6, 2024

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 3 UConn, 71-69., during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday.

Iowa scored 38 points on turnovers and 10 from second chances. The Hawkeyes outscored the Huskies in the third and fourth quarters. Forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in points with 23. Guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin trailed with 21 and 11, respectively. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 11:04 of the game.

UConn scored 19 points from turnovers and 11 from fast breaks. Guard Paige Bueckers and forward Aaliyah Edwards led the team in points both with 17. Guard KK Arnold followed with 14. The Huskies held the lead for 24:59 of the game. There were a total of two lead changes and there were seven times the game was tied between the teams.

Iowa will face No. 1 South Carolina in the Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday.

2024_04_05_ncaatourniowawbbuconn_slides_0001
Gallery37 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall high-fives teammates during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.

About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
