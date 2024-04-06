Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 3 UConn, 71-69., during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday.

Iowa scored 38 points on turnovers and 10 from second chances. The Hawkeyes outscored the Huskies in the third and fourth quarters. Forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in points with 23. Guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin trailed with 21 and 11, respectively. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 11:04 of the game.

UConn scored 19 points from turnovers and 11 from fast breaks. Guard Paige Bueckers and forward Aaliyah Edwards led the team in points both with 17. Guard KK Arnold followed with 14. The Huskies held the lead for 24:59 of the game. There were a total of two lead changes and there were seven times the game was tied between the teams.

Iowa will face No. 1 South Carolina in the Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday.