Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship press conferences & open practices
South Carolina women's basketball guard Raven Johnson looking to show growth in rematch against Iowa
South Carolina women's basketball notebook | Gamecocks look to cap off undefeated season with third national title
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
April 6, 2024

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held press conferences and open practices ahead of a Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.

Iowa defeated No. 3 UConn, 71-69, on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talked about the “battle-tested” journey to the Championship and what a win would mean.

“For those five seniors, and especially for Caitlin, to be able to go out like that would be just an unbelievable accomplishment. Also, we love our fans. We would love to bring that home to the state of Iowa,” Bluder said.

South Carolina defeated No. 3 NC State, 78-59, on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley spoke about what it will look like going up against Iowa.

“Iowa’s a challenge. They’re playing their best basketball. They’re playing inspired. They’re playing like they want to win a national championship. So are we. I think it’s a crash course of who’s going to have the better run, who’s going to be able to execute when it’s time to execute,” Staley said.

The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT. In the last matchup between the teams, Iowa defeated South Carolina in the Final Four, 77-73.

Gallery13 Photos
Gallery13 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
South Carolina head coach answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
