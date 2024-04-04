The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Police report man making knife threats on UI campus near Van Allen Hall

A male in jeans and dark jacket making threats with a knife was last seen near Van Allen.
Kathleen Zeivel, News Reporter
April 4, 2024
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Another Hawk Alert was sent out at 10:35 a.m. reporting no injuries and for the University of Iowa community to resume normal activity.

A man was reportedly making knife threats near Van Allen Hall on the University of Iowa’s campus Thursday morning. 

UI students received a Hawk Alert at 9:45 a.m. this morning to advise students and faculty to avoid the area surrounding Van Allen Hall.

The man was reportedly wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Police remain on the scene to locate the subject and say to be aware of surroundings and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
