Police+report+man+making+knife+threats+on+UI+campus+near+Van+Allen+Hall

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Another Hawk Alert was sent out at 10:35 a.m. reporting no injuries and for the University of Iowa community to resume normal activity.

A man was reportedly making knife threats near Van Allen Hall on the University of Iowa’s campus Thursday morning.

UI students received a Hawk Alert at 9:45 a.m. this morning to advise students and faculty to avoid the area surrounding Van Allen Hall.

HAWK ALERT: Male subject making threats with a knife wearing jeans and a dark jacket last seen near Van Allen, avoid the area. More: https://t.co/YquzXCsS4z — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) April 4, 2024

The man was reportedly wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Police remain on the scene to locate the subject and say to be aware of surroundings and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.





