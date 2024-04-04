The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers sharing the women's basketball spotlight, will meet in Final Four
Police report man making knife threats on UI campus near Van Allen Hall
Iowa House sends postpartum coverage expansion to governor’s desk
Reynolds signs bill to repeal gender balance on Iowa’s boards and commissions
Advertisement

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
April 4, 2024

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held press conferences, open locker room interviews, and open practices ahead of a Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was awarded 2024 Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was awarded the Coach of the Year title. Clark also won the Wade Trophy which is awarded annually to the best player in college women’s basketball.

Iowa defeated No. 3 LSU, 94-87, on Monday at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. Iowa guard Kate Martin talked about the keys to success her team will need to win over UConn.

“But really at this point in the season it’s really more about us than who we’re going against. We’re going to continue to focus on things that we focused on all year and play Iowa basketball. I think that’s the main thing is executing what we need to do,” Martin said.

UConn defeated No. 1 USC, 80-73, on Monday at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. UConn guard Nika Mühl spoke about the resiliency of her team while battling through injuries.

“I’m sure it made us tougher in the end. I mean, we’re here. And nobody expected us to be here. And that only means that we used all of those things to make each other tough,” Mühl said.

The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

2024_04_04_iowawbbuconnpracticepress_AB_0373
Gallery16 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin answer questions from reporters during a day of press conferences, open locker rooms, and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a day of press conferences, open locker rooms, and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers sharing the women's basketball spotlight, will meet in Final Four
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles down at the WBCA Wade Trophy during the award news conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark wins Associated Press National Player of the Year, Wade Trophy
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder pose for a photo after Clark won the Naismith Player of the Year Award at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins 2023-24 Naismith Player of the Year Award
More in Latest News
Police report man making knife threats on UI campus near Van Allen Hall
Police report man making knife threats on UI campus near Van Allen Hall
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Iowa House sends postpartum coverage expansion to governor’s desk
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. At the State Capitol, legislative leaders spoke in their chambers while rally members congregated in the rotunda in support of freedom.
Reynolds signs bill to repeal gender balance on Iowa’s boards and commissions
More in Multimedia
Jen and Dawn BarbouRoske make dinner at their home in Iowa City on Monday, April 1, 2024. The two were legally married July 12, 2009, after Iowa legalized same-sex marriage. Previously they had a wedding ceremony on Oct. 12, 1990.
Above the Fold: LGBTQ Iowans reflect on 15 years of gay marriage in the state
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
Thresea Meeks-Mosley displays a sign during South East Iowa’s Transgender Day of Visibility at College Green Park in Iowa City on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: East Iowa's Transgender Day of Visibility
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in