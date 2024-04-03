Iowa track and field notebook | Hawkeyes compete coast to coast, make national jumps

The headline of the Iowa track and field program’s weekend across the country came from the Florida Relays, where fourth-year mid-distance runner Alli Bookin-Nosbisch set a new school record in the 800-meter race.

Over the weekend, the Hawkeyes competed in the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California.

Bookin-Nosbisch’s outdoor personal-best of 2:03.24 now rivals her indoor school record in the same race, which stands at 2:03.42.

Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody believes Bookin-Nosbisch can ride this wave of success through the rest of her senior season.

“She is having a terrific year so far,” Woody told HawkeyeSports. “And I think this will build some confidence for her as we head into the next few meets.”

The women’s jump squad also made some noise down south.

Fourth-year Tionna Tobias captured a new personal-best long jump of 6.51 meters. She claimed the third-place ranking in the Hawkeye record books as well as in the 2024 NCAA Division I rankings thus far.

First-year teammate Maud Zeffou-Poaty followed closely behind with a jump of 6.19 meters. Zeffou-Poaty fought her way to fifth in Hawkeye long jump history with that leap.

First-year Ella Meeuwsen took the high jump title with a jump of 1.66 meters, and for the men, first-year sprinter Josh Pugh earned a new personal record in the 400-meter race with a time of 46.83.

Mike Fanelli Track Classic

In San Francisco, second-year Brayden Burnett made his debut in the 10,000-meter race, which he finished in 29:41 — that now ranks seventh in Iowa history.

After the race, Iowa distance coach Randy Hasenbank called Burnett “definitely the most improved guy.”

Fellow second-year Hayden Kuhn competed well in the steeplechase to claim the seventh spot in Hawkeye history and fourth place in the event.

“Two great performances by two true sophomores,” Hasenbank told HawkeyeSports. “Really proud of these guys. They are local talent, and both have been very dedicated and committed to becoming elite competitors.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes head southwest to compete in the heat at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona.

The competition hails from Arizona, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, with field events set to start at 11:00 a.m. Competition will continue until Saturday evening.

The Hawkeye women hope to capitalize on recent outdoor season success, especially in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings. According to the USTFCCCA, the women’s 400-meter hurdle event group is first in the country with an average time of 59.71.