Iowa City man appears in court for distributing obscene material to minor

An Iowa City man made his initial court appearance for Jan. 29 charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor and a bond was set for $5,000.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
April 2, 2024
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

Rodrico Jones, 33, of Iowa City made his initial appearance in court Tuesday for multiple charges of sharing obscene material with a minor.

Jones was charged on Jan. 29 with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor, and a first offense of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor. A bond of $5,000 was set Tuesday and Jones remains in the Johnson County Jail.

Court records report investigators found at least 11 images allegedly sent by Jones to the victim but suspect the total number is higher. The criminal complaint also said Jones allegedly sent pornographic images to a minor over a period of several months, encouraging the minor to engage in sexual activities for payment.

According to Iowa code, dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor is considered upon conviction a serious misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year as well as a minimum fine of $430, which can go up to $2,560.

First-offense telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor is classified as an aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa. This offense carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a minimum fine of $855, which can go up to $8,540.

A no-contact order was requested on behalf of the juvenile when charges were filed.
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
