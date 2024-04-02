Iowa+City+man+appears+in+court+for+distributing+obscene+material+to+minor

Rodrico Jones, 33, of Iowa City made his initial appearance in court Tuesday for multiple charges of sharing obscene material with a minor.

Jones was charged on Jan. 29 with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor, and a first offense of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor. A bond of $5,000 was set Tuesday and Jones remains in the Johnson County Jail.

Court records report investigators found at least 11 images allegedly sent by Jones to the victim but suspect the total number is higher. The criminal complaint also said Jones allegedly sent pornographic images to a minor over a period of several months, encouraging the minor to engage in sexual activities for payment.

According to Iowa code, dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor is considered upon conviction a serious misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year as well as a minimum fine of $430, which can go up to $2,560.

First-offense telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor is classified as an aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa. This offense carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a minimum fine of $855, which can go up to $8,540.

A no-contact order was requested on behalf of the juvenile when charges were filed.