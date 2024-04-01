Vivid Seats projects pro-Iowa crowd for Elite Eight game versus LSU

ALBANY, N.Y. — It’s going to be another Hawkeye-heavy crowd at MVP Arena on Monday night.

According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, proprietary data that projects crowd outcomes, Iowa women’s basketball fans are projected to take up 64 percent of the crowd during the Elite Eight between the Hawkeyes and defending national champion LSU.

Vivid Seats projected Iowa fans to represent 54 percent of the crowd during the Sweet 16, and that prediction seemed to be pretty accurate with the number of fans who lined up on the stairs near the tunnel to see the Hawkeyes run out and hopefully get autographs.

“You look around and you see a lot of Hawk fans, a lot of black and gold, and it was loud in there,” Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said on Friday after defeating Colorado. “We love those environments. We love it when it’s wild, crazy, energetic. We kind of feed off of it, and it gives us momentum.”

The average ticket price for Monday’s Elite Eight matchup has increased nine percent overnight from $140 to $152, per Vivid Seats. Fans are traveling over 200 miles on average to watch one of the most anticipated rematches in women’s college basketball history. The Tigers won their first national title with a 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes last season, and the story of the game became the so-called rivalry between stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.