The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Vivid Seats projects pro-Iowa crowd for Elite Eight game versus LSU
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
Iowa City activists, residents rally for Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa women's basketball's Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup
Advertisement

Vivid Seats projects pro-Iowa crowd for Elite Eight game versus LSU

According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, Iowa women’s basketball fans are projected to take up 64 percent of Monday night’s crowd at MVP Arena.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 1, 2024
Iowa+fans+cheer+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buffaloes%2C+89-68.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.

ALBANY, N.Y. — It’s going to be another Hawkeye-heavy crowd at MVP Arena on Monday night.

According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, proprietary data that projects crowd outcomes, Iowa women’s basketball fans are projected to take up 64 percent of the crowd during the Elite Eight between the Hawkeyes and defending national champion LSU.

Vivid Seats projected Iowa fans to represent 54 percent of the crowd during the Sweet 16, and that prediction seemed to be pretty accurate with the number of fans who lined up on the stairs near the tunnel to see the Hawkeyes run out and hopefully get autographs.

“You look around and you see a lot of Hawk fans, a lot of black and gold, and it was loud in there,” Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said on Friday after defeating Colorado. “We love those environments. We love it when it’s wild, crazy, energetic. We kind of feed off of it, and it gives us momentum.”

The average ticket price for Monday’s Elite Eight matchup has increased nine percent overnight from $140 to $152, per Vivid Seats. Fans are traveling over 200 miles on average to watch one of the most anticipated rematches in women’s college basketball history. The Tigers won their first national title with a 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes last season, and the story of the game became the so-called rivalry between stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

LSU’s average sold ticket price has increased 235 percent since Reese transferred to the team last season, while the sold price for an Iowa ticket has increased 244 percent since Clark arrived in Iowa City.

Eight of the top ten hottest women’s basketball tickets in the last decade have been for games featuring Clark and the Hawkeyes.

“It’s been cool to see our impact all across the country. I think that goes back to what we were able to do at the Final Four last year and the way people really loved our team,” Clark said on Sunday. “Our fans in Iowa City have always supported really well, but that’s been one of the coolest things is when we go on the road and arenas are packed and people are wearing Iowa gear and still supporting us in that same exact way.”

Hottest WBB tickets since 2014, per Vivid Seats

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. Ohio State) 3/3/24 – $415

  • Championship (LSU vs. Iowa) 4/2/23 – $367

  • Championship (TBD) 4/7/24 – $329

  • Final Four (South Carolina vs. North Carolina State, TBD) 4/5/24 – $326

    • The ticket vendor’s lowest ticket for the women’s Final Four is listed at $343, while the men’s is $233.

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. West Virginia in Round of 32) 3/25/24 – $288

  • Final Four (LSU vs. Virginia Tech, South Carolina vs. Iowa) 3/31/23 – $280

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. Michigan) 2/15/24 – $274

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. Illinois) 2/25/24 – $259

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. Holy Cross, West Virginia vs Princeton in Round of 64) 3/23/24 – $259

  • Iowa City (Iowa vs. Nebraska) 1/27/24 – $252
More to Discover
More in Latest News
The LSU women’s basketball team celebrate after the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
An organizer speaks during South East Iowa’s Transgender Day of Visibility at College Green Park in Iowa City on Sunday, March 31, 2024. An event at the James Theatre raised around 2,000 dollars for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, which goes toward gender-affirming care for Iowans on Friday night.
Iowa City activists, residents rally for Transgender Day of Visibility
More in Sports
Iowa pitcher Jalen Adams sends a ball toward home plate during the second of two softball games between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 1-0.
Iowa softball goes 2-1 against Michigan State in week two of Big Ten play
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrate a win after a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 84-57.
'She's one of the best our game has ever seen': Iowa women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder stays true to values
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
'It's not personal': Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese speak on their relationship, growing women's basketball
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Iowa women's basketball's Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup
Iowa guard Kate Martin answers a question after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin excited for challenge against LSU in Elite Eight
LSU guard Flaujae Johnson, forward Angel Reese, and guard Hailey Van Lith answer questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
LSU women's basketball notebook | Kim Mulkey, Flau'jae Johnson talk about facing Iowa in Elite Eight
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in