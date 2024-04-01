The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City police arrest suspect in Old Capitol Town Center assault

Iowa City police arrested Samuel Levell Evans Jr. after identifying him from surveillance footage in connection with a March 18 assault at the Old Capitol Town Center.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
April 1, 2024
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

The Iowa City Police Department reported the arrest of Samuel Levell Evans, Jr., 27, Monday following an assault incident at the Old Capitol Town Center on March 18.

Evans, Jr. is charged with participating in a riot, second-degree robbery, and willful injury causing serious injury, according to a press release Monday.

According to Iowa code, a person who participates in a riot has committed a class D felony. The penalties for a class D felony in the state are up to five years of imprisonment as well as a fine between $1,025 and $10,245.

Second-degree robbery is considered a class C felony in the state. A class C felony carries the penalties of up to a decade imprisonment as well as a fine between $1,370 and $13,666. The charge of willful injury causing serious injury is also considered a class C felony in Iowa.

Officers responded to the mall, located at 201 S. Clinton St., March 18 at 7:30 p.m. for an assault involving multiple assailants and one victim. According to a March 20 press release, the assault took place inside the building as well as outside the Washington Street entrance. ICPD released surveillance images of two people of interest, a man and a woman, and requested the public’s help to identify them.

Evans, Jr., who has no permanent address, is identified as the man in the photos. No other information is available at this time.
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
