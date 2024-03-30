WATCH: First half highlights from LSU versus UCLA in Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. —The No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball team finds itself down 34-27 at halftime against No. 3 LSU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Guard Flau’jae Johnson leads the Tigers with 13 points and four rebounds, and three other LSU starters have six points each. The Tigers are shooting over 40 percent from the field. UCLA shot 2-0f-17 from downtown in the first 20 minutes.
The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 1 Iowa versus No. 5 Colorado.
IN THE KITCHEN🍴
📺ABC | #SCTop10 | @Flaujae pic.twitter.com/59OXX5MTRy
— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 30, 2024
Flau'jae is having her way 🌀
Johnson hits the spin and gets the bucket. She leads LSU with 10 first half points vs. No. 2 seed UCLA.
🎥 @LSUwbkb | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hYLBEvcXi4
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 30, 2024
She'll take that, thank you very much 🤩
📺ABC | @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/b0mRBb8sNp
— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 30, 2024