WATCH: First half highlights from LSU versus UCLA in Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. —The No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball team finds itself down 34-27 at halftime against No. 3 LSU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Guard Flau’jae Johnson leads the Tigers with 13 points and four rebounds, and three other LSU starters have six points each. The Tigers are shooting over 40 percent from the field. UCLA shot 2-0f-17 from downtown in the first 20 minutes.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 1 Iowa versus No. 5 Colorado.