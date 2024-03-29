The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
'We’re confident in where we're at right now': Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year
Colorado women's basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deploys Iowa State Patrol, Iowa National Guard to the border
Advertisement

‘We’re confident in where we’re at right now’: Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year

The Hawkeyes beat Colorado 87-77 in last season’s NCAA Tournament en route to a national championship appearance.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
March 29, 2024
Colorado+guard+Jaylyn+Sherrod+answers+questions+from+reporters+during+a+day+of+press+conferences+and+open+practices+ahead+of+an+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Buffaloes+face+off+Saturday+at+2%3A30+p.m.+CT.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

ALBANY, N.Y. —In the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Colorado 87-77 to advance to the Elite Eight for just the second time in over 20 years. 

Now, about a year later, Iowa is back in the Sweet 16 as the No. 1 seed in Albany Regional 2 and will be running it back against No. 5 Colorado — and the Buffaloes are eager to enact revenge.

“I’ve been hearing that they are pretty excited to play against us,” guard Syndey Affolter told reporters from inside Iowa’s locker room in MVP Arena in Albany. “It’s going to be a super competitive game.”

The Buffaloes come into Saturday’s matchup, which is set for 2:30 p.m. EST, with a 23-9 record on the season. Colorado won both of its first and second-round tournament games against No. 12 Drake and No. 4 Kansas State by an average of 13.5 points. 

Heading into this second matchup against Iowa, Colorado guard Frida Formann said her team is “just very confident where we’re at right now.” Head coach JR Payne said against the Hawkeyes, the Buffaloes will use their experience from competing against tough Pac-12 teams all season. She says the conference this year is the best it’s ever been. Colorado went 1-1 in regular season matchups against No. 5 Utah and No. 1 USC. 

“We play such great teams in our conference, and most of them we play twice every year, so in some ways, it feels similar [to that],” Payne said during Friday’s press conference.  “[Iowa’s] another great team — very similar to who they were [last season] but also have added some new things as well.”

Iowa returns three starters — Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall — from last year’s matchup. Second-year forward Hannah Stuelke and third-year guard Sydney Affolter will suit up for the Black and Gold on Saturday in place of forwards Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

Last year’s matchup was closely contested during the first two quarters, with Iowa trailing by one point at halftime. In the third quarter, however, Iowa dominated, embarking on a 13-0 run and out-scoring Colorado 25-13, which ultimately brought them the win.

Clark was Iowa’s top scorer during the game with 31 points, and Czinano and Martin finished with 15 and 16 points, respectively.

To be victorious in this game, Colorado must limit Iowa’s 3-point shooting, something they have struggled with this season as the Buffaloes rank 311th out of 349 teams in 3-point percentage defense. 

“You have to give them looks that they’re not as comfortable with, and you can’t give them wide-open threes because they’re just too good at making those,” Formann said. “I think we have everything we need to go toe to toe with them, but obviously, if it’s a shootout, I think it’s to [Iowa’s] advantage.”

In preparation for this game, Formann and other players said the team has relied on the film from Iowa’s previous round game versus West Virginia, where the Hawkeyes won 64-54. 

West Virginia was able to hold the No. 1 scoring offense in the country to nearly 30 points lower than their season average of 92.8 points. The Mountaineers frustrated Iowa by setting up a full-court press throughout the game and forced 25 turnovers. 

“With a good player like Caitlin Clark, you have to be sort of physical with her, but we need to try to be smart about it,” Formann said. 

Colorado will also have to deal with the fan excitement that Clark and this Iowa team bring with them. Hawkeye fans are expected to make up 54 percent of the crowd at MVP Arena during Saturday’s game, with Colorado fans projected to represent just two percent of the crowd. 

Even though Albany is over 1,000 miles from Iowa City,  Payne said the team expects to play in a ruckus environment on Saturday. 

“It felt like that too in Seattle last year, and that was on the other side of the country,” Payne said. “It’s always a great atmosphere when you’re going to play in an environment like that.”

More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves past Colorado guard Kendyll Wetta during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Colorado women's basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
Fans cheer during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
More in NCAA Tournament
Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball receives No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Members of the Iowa basketball team celebrate during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 94-89.
Pat McAfee Show to air live from Iowa City
Fans watch the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
More in Sports
Iowa first basemen Brennen Dorighi high-fives head coach Rick Heller after hitting a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Bradley Braves, 6-1. Dorighi recorded two hits in five at-bats.
Iowa baseball notebook | Head coach Rick Heller discusses the team's status as Big Ten play begins
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Caitlin Clark listed on USA Women's Basketball training camp roster
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in