The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
'We’re confident in where we're at right now': Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year
Colorado women's basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deploys Iowa State Patrol, Iowa National Guard to the border
Advertisement

Colorado women’s basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa

The Buffaloes haven’t allowed an opponent to score 90 points all season, while the Hawkeyes average 92 points per contest.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 29, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+moves+past+Colorado+guard+Kendyll+Wetta+during+the+2023+NCAA+Sweet+Sixteen+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.2+Iowa+and+No.6+Colorado+at+Climate+Pledge+Arena+in+Seattle%2C+WA+on+Friday%2C+March+24%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buffaloes%2C+87-77.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves past Colorado guard Kendyll Wetta during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Colorado women’s basketball hasn’t allowed an opponent to score 90 points all season.

On Saturday, the Buffaloes will face an Iowa team that leads the nation with 92 points per contest and has reached the 90-point threshold 25 times this season, excluding exhibition games.

For the Buffaloes to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2002, they are emphasizing physicality and using their size advantage in the paint against the Hawkeyes. Kindyll Wetta, one of Colorado’s top defenders, said on Friday the key to guarding Caitlin Clark isn’t about stopping her from scoring completely but instead “making her touches hard and making her work for everything she’s going to get.”

Colorado is coming off a strong defensive performance against Kansas State, where the Buffaloes allowed just 50 points and a 26.3 percent shooting clip from behind the arc. When Iowa played Kansas State twice in the regular season, the Hawkeyes lost the first contest 65-58 — Iowa’s lowest point total of the season — but won the second game 77-70.

“I think that we’re a really good defensive team … I think you could see in the K-State game that our defense can win games. So yeah, that’s the mentality we’re going in with, and hopefully, we’ll be able to control the physical aspect,” Colorado guard Frida Formann said at media availability on Friday. “We don’t want to get in foul trouble, but obviously with a good player like Caitlin Clark, you have to be some sort of physical with her, but just try to be smart about it.”

After beating the Wildcats, Colorado watched Iowa play West Virginia in the Round of 32. The Mountaineers hindered the Hawkeyes’ fast-paced offense and held them to an unusual 64 points. While Formann said Colorado doesn’t have the same personnel as West Virginia, she and her teammates also hope to frustrate Clark and Co.

“We’re looking at every game that Iowa has played and trying to take bits and pieces — maybe this is something that could be effective, maybe that’s something that could be disruptive in some way,” Colorado head coach JR Payne said Friday. “So certainly watched that [West Virginia] game and most of them to be honest.”

When Iowa and Colorado matched up in the Sweet 16 last year, the Hawkeyes won 87-77 but gave up 22 rebounds on the offensive glass. Colorado has even more confidence down low this season, as the Buffaloes have improved their defensive rebounding and now rank 11th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said for the Hawkeyes to come out victorious on Saturday, they must rebound better than in last year’s Sweet 16.

“Rebounding is always a big priority for us,” Payne said. “We try to make sure in practices — we don’t do a lot of rebounding drills per se, but we try to make sure that we finish plays. Even if it’s an offensive segment, make sure we finish the play with a defensive rebound.”

With the departure of Monika Czinano, who had 15 points and seven boards against the Buffaloes last season, Iowa turns its attention to forward Hannah Stuelke.

The second-year stands at 6-foot-2 and is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. Stuelke will go head-to-head with Aaronette Vonleh, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Arizona who averages 14 points and 5.2 boards per game. Stuelke played for 1:30 against Colorado last year and committed two turnovers. As for the power forward position, Colorado’s 6-foot-3 Quay Miller will have a size advantage over 6-foot Kate Martin. Bluder said she isn’t too worried about this matchup, though, and praised Martin for her play against bigger forwards throughout the season.

Bluder said after the West Virginia game that she wants Stuelke to be more aggressive, and she doesn’t believe the young athlete has grown into her full potential yet. Stuelke scored 12 points and recorded a season-high four blocks against the Mountaineers. When Iowa played Holy Cross in the first round, Stuelke only played 10:10 because of a migraine.

For Bluder, it’s all about building players’ confidence. She said encouragement can mean more to a player if it’s coming from a teammate rather than a coach. Bluder complimented Clark and the rest of the Hawkeye squad for believing in Steulke and always reminding the second-year post of the trust they have in her.

Joining Stuelke in Iowa’s post unit are Addison O’Grady, Sharon Goodman, and AJ Ediger. Goodman leads the trio with 4.6 points and three boards per game. O’Grady is right behind with 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, while Ediger has played the fewest minutes of the three and is averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 boards per contest.

“We’ve all seen what Hannah can do … She can absolutely dominate. In my opinion, she runs the floor better than anybody in the country,” Clark said. “I think that’s been the thing for us all year, is just continue to build [Stuelke] up, continue to build our posts up because they kind of had to play in the shadow of Monika. But they aren’t Monika. They can do a lot of things that Monika couldn’t. They don’t need to be Monika.”
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Caitlin Clark listed on USA Women's Basketball training camp roster
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery shoots a three pointer during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. McCaffery had 21 points during the game.
Iowa men's basketball's Patrick McCaffery enters the transfer portal
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
Fans cheer during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds publicly endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his 2024 presidential election bid at the River Center in Des Moines on Monday Nov. 6, 2023.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deploys Iowa State Patrol, Iowa National Guard to the border
More in NCAA Tournament
Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball receives No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Members of the Iowa basketball team celebrate during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 94-89.
Pat McAfee Show to air live from Iowa City
Fans watch the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in