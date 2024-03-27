The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI College of Dentistry assistant professor accused of dishonest, abusive behavior

Thiago Soares Porto is under investigation by the Iowa Dental Board.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
March 27, 2024
The+University+of+Iowas+College+of+Dentistry+and+Dental+Clinic+building+is+seen+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+27%2C+2022.
Isabella Cervantes
The University of Iowa’s College of Dentistry and Dental Clinic building is seen on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

University of Iowa College of Dentistry assistant professor Thiago Soares Porto has been accused of allegedly violating regulatory procedures including reportedly being dishonest, abusive, and threatening.

Porto is currently under investigation by the Iowa Dental Board.

The complaint lists that Porto’s actions were abusive, coercive, threatening, and more. However, the times and dates of the specific instances have not been disclosed by the board.

While Porto is under investigation, the board will interview all parties involved and request records relevant to the case, according to an article from the Iowa Capital Dispatch. A board hearing to address the accusations is scheduled for June 14.

According to the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing Porto’s state dentistry license will also be under review, and the board will contact law enforcement if necessary.

The board will then review testimonies and documents acquired throughout the investigation and decide to either dismiss the complaint, investigate further, suspend the defendant’s license, or take public action, such as a settlement.

RELATED: College of Dentistry Dean David Johnsen to step down early after free speech controversy

Porto’s attorney Todd Lantz wrote in a statement to The Daily Iowan that his client has a clean record, and is ready to challenge the accusations against him.

“Dr. Porto has a spotless record and adamantly denies that he has done anything unethical or that would subject him to professional discipline,” Lantz wrote. “ He has fully cooperated with the Dental Board and looks forward to defending himself in a formal hearing.”

The UI College of Dentistry did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.
About the Contributors
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
Isabella Cervantes
(she/her/hers)
Isabella is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in cinematic arts. Isabella joined The Daily Iowan in the spring semester and she loves taking portraits and connecting with people.
