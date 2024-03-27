Rested Hawkeyes return to competition

The Iowa track and field team took a short break from competition over the weekend. The Hawkeyes were coming off the NCAA Indoor Championships and the first meet of the outdoor season in Tampa, Florida.

Last time out

The Hawkeyes hope the recovery weekend won’t stop the progress from the USF Alumni Invitational on March 15-16.

In the first event of the day, second-year Mike Stein broke the school record in the javelin throw. Stein’s throw measured 79.26 meters, beating his previous school record by almost four meters.

Throws coach Ray Robinson attributes this success to Stein’s strength and attention to detail.

“He has worked incredibly hard to put on a lot of muscle this season,” Robinson told Hawkeye Sports. “He is throwing less excitedly, so that his technique does not suffer.”

The next day, fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker claimed the school record in the 100-meter race in 10.09.

Walker is a three-time school record holder, claiming the top spot in the 60-meter sprint, 100-meter sprint, and 4×100-meter relay.

According to UI track and field and cross country director Joey Woody, Walker’s meet in Tampa was a breakthrough.

“He’s proving to everyone that he is not just a great 60-meter runner,” Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “He showed that he can compete with the best in the 100 meters, also.”

Return on the road

This weekend, the Hawkeyes will return to the track in two states.

The squad will split up, sending athletes to Florida for the Pepsi Florida Relays and California for the Stanford Invitational and Mike Fanelli Track Classic.

In Gainesville, Florida, fourth-year Mariel Bruxvoort is entered to run the 400-meter hurdles. Bruxvoort is coming off a top finish of 57.49 at the first meet of the outdoor season.

Woody says this race marked the strongest start to a season of her career.

Fourth-year hurdlers Paige Magee and Nylah Perry are also entered in the event. Magee ranks second in school history in the event.

School record holder Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and twin sister Grace plan to run the 800-meter race. Second-year Jaiden Itson and fourth-year Clare Pitcher are also listed as entries.

On the men’s side, third-year indoor national champion Rivaldo Marshall will compete in his best event: the half mile race. Fourth-year Nick O’Connor and second-year Ryan Schreiner are also entered.

Magee will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, where she will attempt to break her own school record of 12.90.

In California, fourth-years Jack Pendergast and Amber Aesoph will compete at the Stanford Invitational in the steeplechase and 1500-meter race, respectively.

About 40 miles away, at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, another squad of Hawkeyes will take the stage.

The Hawkeyes go into the weekend of competition intending to hold their standings in the Midwest region. The men are ranked third with the women close behind in sixth.

The men’s squad will also attempt to improve their No. 16 national ranking granted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.