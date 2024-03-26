Opinion | Kim Reynolds and other Republicans are using the border to keep enforcing the culture war

Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds sent the Iowa National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the national media attention the border has received.

This choice follows in the wake of other governors sending the National Guard to put up barbed wire fences that were ordered to be taken down by the Supreme Court.

This move is only to serve media spectacle and fuel the culture war that is continuing to brew in our country. Reynolds is wasting Iowa resources and costing taxpayers money so she can look good in the media, especially conservative media like Fox News, and to conservative voters.

Reynolds has sent Iowans 1,200 miles from Iowa to help put up razor wire. The National Guard is a state agency that is meant to serve the needs of Iowa but is instead being sent three states away.

Reynolds, like other governors, wants to prove that she is against the Biden administration’s handling of the border. This is only meant to help her image and standing in the media so she can earn brownie points with Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump and many Republicans wish for the struggle at the border to continue so they can continue this culture war and find ways to complain about the Democrats when they talk to the media. This comes after Republicans in Congress voted against a bill that was crafted in their favor, while Trump called for Republican Senate members to vote against any border bill.

Many of our government officials and a former President are using people like pawns for their own political gain. While Trump can only sit back and post on TruthSocial, our governor is directly responsible for going against the

federal government.

Our border crisis is one that needs to be handled as our current system is dangerous and deadly to those coming to our country. Many come from hundreds to thousands of miles away and face major dangers, including drowning in the Rio Grande River. After they cross many are sent to cities such as Chicago and New York on buses paid for by the government of Texas.

The border is a complex situation that needs drastic reforms to protect both American citizens and the immigrants coming in, but many of our politicians, such as Iowa’s Reynolds, waste resources making half-hearted attempts to gain political media clout for their faction. What Reynolds is doing is not different or more helpful than the Democrats

she blames.