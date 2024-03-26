The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
First-seeded Iowa women’s basketball advances to Sweet 16, to rematch Colorado
Christina Bohannan hosts roundtable discussion on abortion rights and health care access
Man in parking ramp standoff sentenced to 43 years in prison
Husband of former Coralville City councilor found not guilty of sexually abusing a child
Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins enters transfer portal
Advertisement

Opinion | Kim Reynolds and other Republicans are using the border to keep enforcing the culture war

Our border has turned into a humanitarian crisis that needs fixing. Republicans have halted any efforts though to keep the culture war.
Byline photo of Caden Bell
Caden Bell, Opinions Columnist
March 26, 2024
Iowa+Governor+Kim+Reynolds+talks+with+supporters+after+the+2023+Thanksgiving+Family+Forum+hosted+by+The+FAMiLY+Leader%2C+an+organization+dedicated+to+advancing+the+role+of+religious+values+in+government%2C+at+the+Marriott+hotel+in+downtown+Des+Moines+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+2023.+Ramaswamy+sat+with+his+son%2C+who+ran+onto+the+stage+earlier+in+the+event.+The+event+began+at+3%3A30+p.m.+with+a+round+table+discussion%2C+and+was+followed+by+meet-and-greet+events+with+each+of+the+candidates%2C+which+included+Vivek+Ramaswamy%2C+Ron+DeSantis%2C+and+Nikki+Haley.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with supporters after the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Ramaswamy sat with his son, who ran onto the stage earlier in the event. The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds sent the Iowa National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the national media attention the border has received.

This choice follows in the wake of other governors sending the National Guard to put up barbed wire fences that were ordered to be taken down by the Supreme Court.

This move is only to serve media spectacle and fuel the culture war that is continuing to brew in our country. Reynolds is wasting Iowa resources and costing taxpayers money so she can look good in the media, especially conservative media like Fox News, and to conservative voters.

Reynolds has sent Iowans 1,200 miles from Iowa to help put up razor wire. The National Guard is a state agency that is meant to serve the needs of Iowa but is instead being sent three states away.

Reynolds, like other governors, wants to prove that she is against the Biden administration’s handling of the border. This is only meant to help her image and standing in the media so she can earn brownie points with Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump and many Republicans wish for the struggle at the border to continue so they can continue this culture war and find ways to complain about the Democrats when they talk to the media. This comes after Republicans in Congress voted against a bill that was crafted in their favor, while Trump called for Republican Senate members to vote against any border bill.

Many of our government officials and a former President are using people like pawns for their own political gain. While Trump can only sit back and post on TruthSocial, our governor is directly responsible for going against the
federal government.

Our border crisis is one that needs to be handled as our current system is dangerous and deadly to those coming to our country. Many come from hundreds to thousands of miles away and face major dangers, including drowning in the Rio Grande River. After they cross many are sent to cities such as Chicago and New York on buses paid for by the government of Texas.

The border is a complex situation that needs drastic reforms to protect both American citizens and the immigrants coming in, but many of our politicians, such as Iowa’s Reynolds, waste resources making half-hearted attempts to gain political media clout for their faction. What Reynolds is doing is not different or more helpful than the Democrats
she blames.

It is unfortunately the case that most likely nothing will be done to fix it. One side will keep sabotaging any real attempt at reform until they regain power either in Congress or the presidency. What will most likely happen is that Republicans will try to make us a nation that is closed off, spitting on the history of the millions of immigrants that have helped to build us into the powerful nation we are today.
More to Discover
More in Columns
A group of people pose for their portraits and to show their signs on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Iowa Citizens for Community Change held the rally on the Riverside Dr. overpass.
Opinion | Recent rapid weather changes are a dire sign
The CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank is seen on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Formerly known as the Crisis Center of Johnson County, the food bank rebranded in order to emphasize the importance of community.
Opinion | UI crisis line’s extension for faculty and staff will help combat mental health stigmas
Train tracks in the morning fog.
Opinion | Corridor residents deserve CRANDIC train revival
More in Opinions
Letter to the Editor | UI students, expect to pay more for your health care in 2024
Letter to the Editor | UI students, expect to pay more for your health care in 2024
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
Speakers of the Iowa Cancer Registry talk at the College of Public Health Building on Feb. 28, 2023. The Iowa Cancer Registry marks 50 years of servicing Iowans.
Opinion | Health consequences of excessive alcohol consumption must not be overlooked
About the Contributors
Caden Bell, Opinions Columnist
(he/him/his)
Caden Bell is a third year transfer student student at The University of Iowa majoring in Ethnic and Public Policy. This is his first year at the The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in