Iowa's Drake Ayala highest seed remaining at 125 after Penn State's Braeden Davis, Purdue's Matt Ramos lose in NCAA quarterfinals
Press Box Banter: The Chicago Blackhawks with Adam Kempenaar
Live updates | Four Iowa men's wrestlers compete in quarterfinals of NCAA Championships
State Farm launches Caitlin Clark commercial to debut on CBS
Iowa men's wrestler Drake Ayala opens up offense, advances to quarterfinals of NCAA Championships
State Farm launches Caitlin Clark commercial to debut on CBS

In honor of March Madness, State Farm has launched a new national commercial for the star point guard called “Covering Greatness.”
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 22, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+6+Michigan+at+the+TIAA+Big+Ten+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Tournament+at+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minn.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wolverines%2C+95-68.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.

Yet another Caitlin Clark commercial is coming to TV screens across the nation.

In honor of March Madness, State Farm has launched a new national commercial for Clark called “Covering Greatness.” It will premiere on CBS on Friday.

With “Unstoppable” by Sia playing in the background, the 30-second commercial features a montage of footage of the star point guard “performing remarkable feats on- and off-the-court during games, with teammates, family members, and fans.”

It is voiced over by former Naismith College Player of the Year and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

“What does it take to achieve greatness, to rewrite history, and go places no athlete has ever gone,” Leslie asks.

Clark signed an NIL deal with State Farm in October 2023, becoming the first collegiate athlete to ink a contract with the insurance company.

Led by Clark and a strong veteran cast, Iowa women’s basketball received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1992. Atop the Albany 2 Regional, the Hawkeyes will play Holy Cross in the first round on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. No. 16 Holy Cross defeated No. 16 UT Martin in a “First-Four” game on Thursday to advance to face the reigning national runner-ups.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
