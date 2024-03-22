State Farm launches Caitlin Clark commercial to debut on CBS

Yet another Caitlin Clark commercial is coming to TV screens across the nation.

In honor of March Madness, State Farm has launched a new national commercial for Clark called “Covering Greatness.” It will premiere on CBS on Friday.

With “Unstoppable” by Sia playing in the background, the 30-second commercial features a montage of footage of the star point guard “performing remarkable feats on- and off-the-court during games, with teammates, family members, and fans.”

It is voiced over by former Naismith College Player of the Year and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

“What does it take to achieve greatness, to rewrite history, and go places no athlete has ever gone,” Leslie asks.

Clark signed an NIL deal with State Farm in October 2023, becoming the first collegiate athlete to ink a contract with the insurance company.

Led by Clark and a strong veteran cast, Iowa women’s basketball received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1992. Atop the Albany 2 Regional, the Hawkeyes will play Holy Cross in the first round on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. No. 16 Holy Cross defeated No. 16 UT Martin in a “First-Four” game on Thursday to advance to face the reigning national runner-ups.