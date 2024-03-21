Man who held his wife hostage in the Court Street Parking Ramp pleads guilty

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Carldale Hunter, 34, from Indiana, plead guilty to six counts and faces several felony and misdemeanor charges. His sentencing is scheduled for March 25.
Kathleen Zeivel, News Reporter
March 21, 2024
Iowa City Police Department officer Dan Biden shines a flashlight while detective Eric Nieland examines evidence after ICPD was called to the Court Street parking ramp for what started as a welfare check in downtown Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to a UI Police affidavit, officers received a third-party report that a woman had been forced against her will to go to the bus station by her husband, who allegedly took her from a Cedar Rapids location on Sunday night. After police arrived, Cardale Hunter, 33, pulled out a gun and used the woman as a shield while holding her at gunpoint. According to the City of Iowa City press release, the situation was resolved after the man shot himself, but no other injuries have been reported. Hunter is in stable condition. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.

Carldale Hunter, a 34-year-old man from Indiana, pleaded guilty to six counts on March 11 for charges related to holding his wife hostage at gunpoint in Iowa City’s Court Street parking ramp in December 2022.

The counts include third-degree kidnapping, going armed with intent as a felon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse or assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, child endangerment, and second-degree robbery.

His charges include two Class-C felonies, two Class-D felonies, a serious misdemeanor, and an aggravated misdemeanor.

In Iowa, Class-C felonies have a maximum of 10 years in jail with a fine of at least $1,370. Class-D felonies have a maximum of five years in prison with a fine of at least $750.

A serious misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail with a fine between $450 and $2,565. An aggravated misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine between $850 and $8,540.

Hunter withdrew a previous plea of not guilty to each of the six counts and has now pleaded guilty, according to court documents. His sentencing hearing is set for March 25 and he faces up to over 30 years in prison.

During the incident, he shot himself while in a standoff with police and survived his injuries. Police officers with guns stationed themselves in apartments facing the parking ramp as well as around Unimpaired Dry Bar and Estela’s Fresh Mex.
