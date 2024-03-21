Man who held his wife hostage in the Court Street Parking Ramp pleads guilty

Carldale Hunter, a 34-year-old man from Indiana, pleaded guilty to six counts on March 11 for charges related to holding his wife hostage at gunpoint in Iowa City’s Court Street parking ramp in December 2022.

The counts include third-degree kidnapping, going armed with intent as a felon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse or assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, child endangerment, and second-degree robbery.

His charges include two Class-C felonies, two Class-D felonies, a serious misdemeanor, and an aggravated misdemeanor.

In Iowa, Class-C felonies have a maximum of 10 years in jail with a fine of at least $1,370. Class-D felonies have a maximum of five years in prison with a fine of at least $750.

A serious misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail with a fine between $450 and $2,565. An aggravated misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine between $850 and $8,540.

Hunter withdrew a previous plea of not guilty to each of the six counts and has now pleaded guilty, according to court documents. His sentencing hearing is set for March 25 and he faces up to over 30 years in prison.

During the incident, he shot himself while in a standoff with police and survived his injuries. Police officers with guns stationed themselves in apartments facing the parking ramp as well as around Unimpaired Dry Bar and Estela’s Fresh Mex.