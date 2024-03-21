The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships
UI Health Care downtown campus leadership to step down
Candidates file for Johnson County House and Senate seats
Sen. Joni Ernst led Senate effort to name March 21 “National Women in Ag Day”
Iowa’s women in agriculture experience stress in male-dominated field
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships

The 197-pounder lost to Virginia Tech’s No. 26 Andy Smith in sudden victory.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 21, 2024
No.+3+197-pound+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Zach+Glazier+is+defeated+by+No.+1+Penn+State%E2%80%99s+Aaron+Brooks+in+the+championship+match+during+session+four+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.+Brooks+defeated+Glaizer+by+technical+fall.
Emily Nyberg
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier is defeated by No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the championship match during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa men’s wrestler Zach Glazier lost 4-1 to Virginia Tech’s No. 26 Andy Smith in the first round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Glazier entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed with a 24-2 record.

He was Iowa’s lone finalist at this year’s Big Ten Tournament, losing 19-3 to Penn State’s three-time national champion Aaron Brooks in the title match.

Both wrestlers struggled to get to their offense in the match with neither scoring a takedown in the first three periods. They each scored an escape and the match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Glazier was working for a takedown early in the overtime period, but Smith saw his opportunity and took it, pummeling Glazier into the ground for the takedown and the win.

Glazier moves to the consolation bracket and will face Ohio State’s No. 23 Luke Geog tonight. He can still place as high as third.
About the Contributors
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Isaac Elzinga is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass communication. This is his first year working at The Daily Iowan; he also works as a producer for 1600 ESPN a sports radio station in Cedar Rapids.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
