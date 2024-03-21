Iowa men’s wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa men’s wrestler Zach Glazier lost 4-1 to Virginia Tech’s No. 26 Andy Smith in the first round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Glazier entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed with a 24-2 record.

He was Iowa’s lone finalist at this year’s Big Ten Tournament, losing 19-3 to Penn State’s three-time national champion Aaron Brooks in the title match.

Both wrestlers struggled to get to their offense in the match with neither scoring a takedown in the first three periods. They each scored an escape and the match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Glazier was working for a takedown early in the overtime period, but Smith saw his opportunity and took it, pummeling Glazier into the ground for the takedown and the win.

Glazier moves to the consolation bracket and will face Ohio State’s No. 23 Luke Geog tonight. He can still place as high as third.