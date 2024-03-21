The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark’s economic presence brings up to $52.3 million for state of Iowa
Iowa men's wrestler Bradley Hill earns upset win in first round of NCAA Championships
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships
UI Health Care downtown campus leadership to step down
Candidates file for Johnson County House and Senate seats
Advertisement

Iowa men’s wrestler Bradley Hill earns upset win in first round of NCAA Championships

Hill earned a 4-2 victory over North Carolina State’s No. 8 Owen Trephan. 
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 21, 2024
No.+7+Heavyweight+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Bradley+Hill+walks+onto+the+mat+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
No. 7 Heavyweight Iowa’s Bradley Hill walks onto the mat during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  The Iowa men’s wrestling team ended Session I of the NCAA Championships on a positive note thanks to heavyweight Bradley Hill.

Minutes before Hill’s match, his teammate Zach Glazier, who was Iowa’s lone finalist at the Big Ten Tournament, had suffered an upset loss at 197 pounds. In his NCAA Championships debut, Hill, the No. 25 seed, picked up the slack with a 4-2 victory over North Carolina State’s No. 8 Owen Trephan. 

Hill medically forfeited out of the championship bracket at the conference tournament and ended up earning fifth.

Hill, who has had to step up with the absence of Tony Cassioppi due to the sports gambling scandal, hopes to improve that ranking here at the T-Mobile Center. He is still in the running for a national title and will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals during Session II tonight.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier is defeated by No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the championship match during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships
The new Iowa Health Care sign is seen during a Mercy signage changing at the University of Iowa Health Care Downtown Campus building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 31. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
UI Health Care downtown campus leadership to step down
The Iowa House convenes during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The house swore in Pat Grassley as speaker of the house.
Candidates file for Johnson County House and Senate seats
More in Men's Wrestling
No. 3 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods defeats No. 6 Illinois Danny Pucino during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Woods defeated Pucino by decision 13-9.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of NCAA Wrestling Championships
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier wrestles No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the championship match during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier falls in Big Ten title match, Hawkeyes finish fourth in team race
Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Purdue’s No. 2 Matt Ramos during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Ramos defeated Ayala by decision, 4-1.
Iowa's No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue's No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament
More in Men's Wrestling
No. 3 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods prepares to wrestle No. 5 Michigan’s Sergio Lemley during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Woods defeated Lemley by decision 11-8.
Iowa men’s wrestling looks to keep tradition alive at NCAA Championships
No. 2 125-pound Iowa’s Drake Ayala wrestles No. 9 Rutgers’ Dean Peterson during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier competes for Big Ten title, four teammates wrestle for third place
No. 4 157-pound Iowa’s Jared Franek wrestles No. 1 Penn State’s Levi Haines during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session III of Big Ten Championships
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in