Iowa men’s wrestler Bradley Hill earns upset win in first round of NCAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Iowa men’s wrestling team ended Session I of the NCAA Championships on a positive note thanks to heavyweight Bradley Hill.

Minutes before Hill’s match, his teammate Zach Glazier, who was Iowa’s lone finalist at the Big Ten Tournament, had suffered an upset loss at 197 pounds. In his NCAA Championships debut, Hill, the No. 25 seed, picked up the slack with a 4-2 victory over North Carolina State’s No. 8 Owen Trephan.

Hill medically forfeited out of the championship bracket at the conference tournament and ended up earning fifth.

Hill, who has had to step up with the absence of Tony Cassioppi due to the sports gambling scandal, hopes to improve that ranking here at the T-Mobile Center. He is still in the running for a national title and will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals during Session II tonight.