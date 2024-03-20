Police ask for public’s assistance in assault investigation

The Iowa City Police Department requests the public’s help to identify two people of interest in an assault investigation at the Old Capitol Town Center.

ICPD responded to the mall on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for an assault that occurred both inside and outside the Washington Street entrance, which involved multiple suspects and one victim, according to a press release.

Lee Hermiston, the public information officer for ICPD, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan there have been 721 calls for police response at the Old Capitol Mall in the last year.

ICPD is seeking information about a man and a woman who are people of interest in the investigation. They were captured on video surveillance in the Old Capitol Mall. Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Gabe Cook at 319-356-5291 or send an email to [email protected].

The department is also asking that if anyone in the area has security cameras, they review their footage and contact the Iowa City Police Department with anything involving the incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information about the incident that could help the investigation and potentially lead to an arrestTips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, on the group’s website, or by phone at 319-358-8477. Anonymity is ensured and individuals are not required to identify themselves to receive the reward.