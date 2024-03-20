The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Police ask for public’s assistance in assault investigation
Payton Sandfort’s heroic performance draws Caitlin Clark comparisons
Iowa men's basketball defeats Kansas State, 91-82, in first round of NIT
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Advertisement

Police ask for public’s assistance in assault investigation

Police are looking to identify two people of interest for an assault at the Old Capitol Mall on Monday.
Natalie Jasso, News Reporter
March 20, 2024
Police+ask+for+public%E2%80%99s+assistance+in+assault+investigation
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

The Iowa City Police Department requests the public’s help to identify two people of interest in an assault investigation at the Old Capitol Town Center. 

ICPD responded to the mall on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for an assault that occurred both inside and outside the Washington Street entrance, which involved multiple suspects and one victim, according to a press release.

Lee Hermiston, the public information officer for ICPD, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan there have been 721 calls for police response at the Old Capitol Mall in the last year. 

ICPD is seeking information about a man and a woman who are people of interest in the investigation. They were captured on video surveillance in the Old Capitol Mall. Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Gabe Cook at 319-356-5291 or send an email to [email protected]

The department is also asking that if anyone in the area has security cameras, they review their footage and contact the Iowa City Police Department with anything involving the incident. 

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information about the incident that could help the investigation and potentially lead to an arrestTips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, on the group’s website, or by phone at 319-358-8477. Anonymity is ensured and individuals are not required to identify themselves to receive the reward.

More to Discover
More in Crime/Courts
Iowa City man arrested for stabbing
Iowa City man arrested for stabbing
Activists engage with local law enforcement after a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
Seven arrested campus protesters voice demands for UIPD, state government
Activists walk toward Barbara Wilson’s residence after a Young Americans for Freedom event in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring speaker Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Iowa Memorial Union protester acquitted on all charges
More in Latest News
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort shoot a three point shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 91-82. Sandford was 50% from the three point line.
Payton Sandfort’s heroic performance draws Caitlin Clark comparisons
Iowa Forward Payton Sandford shoots a contested three during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 50-39, at halftime. Sandford had 22 points and 7 rebounds at half. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa men's basketball defeats Kansas State, 91-82, in first round of NIT
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
More in News
Iowa City Council members listen to a statement from a community member during an Iowa City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Transgender community members, supporters demand action from IC City Council
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Heidi Wood holds NARCAN naloxone nasal spray at the Medical Education Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. This project is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy. Wood, along with other pharmacists at the university, say an increase in NARCAN will be a positive for the community, “I want this to be flowing like water,” Wood said.
UI implements Narcan in residence halls to combat opioid overdoses
Parklawn Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on March 7, 2024.
UI Parklawn Residence Hall to be closed next school year
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in