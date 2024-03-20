The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Missing Iowa City 12-year-old found after more than two weeks

Twelve-year-old Jaylin Brown was located unharmed, police reported.
Emma Jane Bochner, News Reporter
March 20, 2024
Missing+Iowa+City+12-year-old+found+after+more+than+two+weeks
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

Iowa City 12-year-old Jaylin Brown, who was reported missing on March 1, has been safely located, Iowa City police reported Wednesday.

Photo of Jaylin Brown contributed by Iowa City police.

Brown was located unharmed and no further information is available at this time, according to an Iowa City Police Department press release Wednesday.

When he went missing, he was last seen boarding the bus for school reportedly wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with white stripes, and carrying a black backpack before his disappearance.

In a statement provided to The Daily Iowan on March 19, Public Safety Information Officer Lee Hermiston said the Iowa City Police Department was continuing to work with Brown’s family and follow leads in the case.

A GoFundMe campaign activated on March 2 posted three updates regarding Brown’s disappearance in the 19 days he was missing and is seeking donations to support Brown’s family. It has raised $385 toward its $10,000 goal as of March 20.

Brown’s mother, Christina Brown, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
