DITV Sports: Iowa Mens Basketball cruises past Kansas State in Round One of the NIT
Returning to Carver, the Hawkeyes are not dancing but are still competing in post season play. DITV’s Sara Galla and Johnny Valtman have the story on the Hawkeyes match-up and the stand out players of the game.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.