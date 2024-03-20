The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Mens Basketball cruises past Kansas State in Round One of the NIT

Returning to Carver, the Hawkeyes are not dancing but are still competing in post season play. DITV’s Sara Galla and Johnny Valtman have the story on the Hawkeyes match-up and the stand out players of the game.
Byline photo of Sarah Galla
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Sarah Galla and Johnny Valtman
March 20, 2024
