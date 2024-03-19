Iowa kicks off outdoor track and field season with school records

The Iowa track and field team traveled to Tampa, Florida, over spring break to compete in the USF Alumni Invitational. Over the weekend, second-year javelin thrower Mike Stein and fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker set new school records under the sun.

In the first event of the day, the javelin throw, Stein made history with a throw of 79.26 meters. This mark broke his previous school record of 75.59 meters, recorded last year at the Desert Heat Classic.

“To open up the year with that type of series and PR really shows the growth he has had,” throws coach Ray Robinson said to Hawkeye Sports. “He has worked incredibly hard to put on a lot of muscle this season.”

On the women’s side, redshirt second-year Elizabeth Korczak took the javelin title with a throw of 50.62 meters. She now ranks second at Iowa.

The next day, it was Walker who led the charge for the Hawkeyes.

In his first 100-meter race of the season, Walker recorded a personal and school best 10.09. His previous personal best was 10.18.

Walker broke the 60-meter sprint record four times during the indoor season, and Director of Iowa Track and Field Joey Woody believes he can replicate this feat in the 100-meter race.

“He’s proving to everyone that he is not just a great 60-meter runner,” Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “He showed that he can compete with the best in the 100 meters, also.”

Third-year Lia Love and second-year Holly Duax claimed the top two 100-meter race spots for the women. The pair clocked in at 11.15 and 11.37, respectively.

Love and Duax also contributed to the fifth-place women’s 4×100-meter relay. The squad of Duax, Love, and second-years Julia Pattison and Alexandra Edison clocked in at 44.54 and now rank eighth at Iowa.

Then came the hurdles titles.

Fourth-year Gratt Reed brought home the 100-meter hurdles title with a time of 13.67.

Likewise, fourth-year hurdler Mariel Bruxvoort took the top spot in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.49.

“I was really happy with how [Bruxvoort] competed today in the 400-meter hurdles,” Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “She is off to the strongest start of her career and is set up for a great season.”

In the field events, the history books continued to be rearranged.

Second-year Sean Smith set a personal record in the hammer throw, measuring 63.94 meters and ranking fourth in school history. Redshirt first-year Austin Busch followed close behind with a throw of 63.72 meters, moving his performance to fifth at Iowa.

Woody estimates the pair will be in a position to score at the Big Ten Championship meet and make the NCAA first round.

Fourth-year Kat Moody won the women’s shot put with a throw of 16.83 meters. Finally, in the women’s long jump, first-year Maud Zeffou-Poaty jumped 6.10 meters and claimed the sixth-best ranking in school history.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will resume competition in San Francisco, California, at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic on March 29-30.