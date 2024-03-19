The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
Iowa Senate passes Area Education Agency overhaul
Three takeaways | Iowa softball finishes with 6-5 record in Silicon Valley Tournament
Advertisement

Iowa baseball’s Cade Obermueller looks solid in first year as a starter

Obermueller has made a smooth transition to the Sunday role, taking over from former Hawkeye and MLB Draft pick Ty Langenberg.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
March 19, 2024
Iowa+pitcher+Cade+Obermueller+pitches+the+ball+during+a+baseball+game+at+Duane+Baseball+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+28%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Duhawks%2C+9-2.+Obermueller+had+two+strikeouts.
Cody Blissett
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller pitches the ball during a baseball game at Duane Baseball Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 9-2. Obermueller had two strikeouts.

The most glaring gap to fill for the Iowa baseball team in 2024 was a third and final starting pitcher.

Last season’s Sunday starter Ty Langenberg was selected in the 11th round by the Minnesota Twins. Langenberg, a key piece to last year’s 44-win season, posted a 4.17 ERA while fanning 86 batters in 78 innings of work.

With the Hawkeyes already having two bonafide starters in Brody Brecht and Marcus Morgan, head coach Rick Heller needed someone to step up and fill Langenberg’s shoes.

Taking the reins so far this season has been second-year left-handed pitcher Cade Obermueller.

Hailing from Iowa City, Iowa, Obermueller has put up impressive numbers in his first season as a starter. He has notched a 2.63 ERA in 22.3 innings of work, striking out 31 batters. The Hawkeyes improved to over .500 on the season (10-9) with a triple-header sweep against Western Illinois last weekend.

Obermueller pitched 4.1 innings against Western Illinois on Sunday, sitting down five batters but walking four and giving up five runs.

“I think Cade is growing and maturing every single time he takes the ball,” Heller said. “I am hopeful this is going to continue throughout the season because he definitely has the ability and the stuff.”

Last season, Obermueller saw a lot of action in a middle reliever role despite being a first-year player. In his debut season for the Hawkeyes, Obermueller recorded a 4.91 ERA over 22 innings.

Heller and the coaching staff saw both positives and negatives from Obermueller in his rookie campaign. While putting up an impressive 36 strikeouts, the lefty also gave up 34 free bases from walks and hit-by-pitches.

“Being in control of himself,” Heller said regarding Obermueller’s biggest improvement since last year. “Being in control of the situation. Being a better defender. Being better at holding runners and just being able to wipe a bad pitch away or wipe away if something bad happens, whereas last year it seemed to snowball on him a lot more.”

After his initial season with Iowa, Obermueller got sent to play in the Cape Cod League, a prestigious summer baseball league filled with future MLB talent. There, Obermueller got even more comfortable on the mound while getting reps against some of the best college competition in the country. Throughout the regular season and playoffs, Obermueller threw 19.2 innings, striking out 35 hitters while posting a 1.83 ERA.

“A lot of my improvements was the mental game stuff,” Obermueller said. “It was just getting out there and getting the reps and experience. It really got me dialed in. I mean, obviously, college baseball is a big step up from high school, and this summer felt like it got me really good experience.”

The transition from a reliever to the starting role hasn’t fazed Obermueller, who said he “really likes” where he’s at in his career. Coming into college as a natural starting pitcher, Obermueller implemented things he learned from his time as a reliever into his routine now.

“This whole summer I threw out of the bullpen, but it was my goal to be in the starting rotation with Brody and Marcus,” Obermueller said. “I have started my whole life and through high school.”
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowas Ben Wilmes looks to the crowd during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.
Breaking down Iowa baseball’s early season struggles
Iowa shortstop Michael Seegers puts the ball on the ground during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. Seegers collected two hits and scored one run. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.
Three takeaways | Solid pitching and timely hitting gets Iowa baseball back on track
Iowas Ben Wilmes looks to the crowd during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss to Ole Miss
More in Sports
No. 3 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods prepares to wrestle No. 5 Michigan’s Sergio Lemley during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Woods defeated Lemley by decision 11-8.
Iowa men’s wrestling looks to keep tradition alive at NCAA Championships
Iowa punter Tory Taylor waves to fans after a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Taylor averaged 46.3 yards per punt.
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa mens basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in