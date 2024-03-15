Gatorade to release limited-edition Caitlin Clark water bottle and towel

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has teamed up with Gatorade to create a personalized drop that embodies her mantra: “Dream Big.”

Clark’s first collaboration with Gatorade includes a custom Gx Bottle and Gx Towel co-designed by the point guard. More details on the design are below. It will be available for sale on Gatorade.com on March 19 at 9 a.m. for $45, while supplies last.

Along with the release, Gatorade will make two $25,000 donations to the Caitlin Clark Foundation and the Women’s Sports Foundation “to expand access to sport.” The Caitlin Clark Foundation’s mission is to “uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.”

“This has been a year of dreams coming true for me on and off the court, and working with Gatorade to elevate women’s basketball is just one more example of that,” Clark said in a release. “This collab is all about inspiring young girls to chase their dreams. I always dream big, and now I want to show them: you can too.”

The design, per Gatorade

Clark’s “Dream Big” motto is brought to life through the words on the bottle and the imagery of clouds and the sky, which represent aiming high with your goals.

is brought to life through the words on the bottle and the imagery of clouds and the sky, which represent aiming high with your goals. The number 22 is clearly visible , a nod to both Clark’s jersey number and her birthday.

, a nod to both Clark’s jersey number and her birthday. The color palette draws from Clark’s favorite colors , including pastel versions of blue and pink.

, including pastel versions of blue and pink. Known for her shooting ability, the three-point line is present alongside a basketball and a net, all of which underscore her consistent focus on the game

Clark’s drop is the second in a series of collabs Gatorade is set to release throughout 2024. The first drop was with DJ Khaled, and it sold out within hours.

Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade in December 2023, joining UConn guard Paige Bueckers as the only collegiate basketball player to sign with the company. The same day Clark signed with Gatorade, she appeared in a commercial for the company titled “You Can Too.” In the ad, Clark talks about once being that “little Iowa girl” and encourages other young athletes to dream big.