Ernst to seek No. 3 spot in Senate Republican leadership

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, confirmed to Politico on Sunday that she would be running for the No. 3 Senate Republican leadership spot — the Republican Conference Chair. Ernst would be the first woman to hold the position since 1973, and the first Iowan since 1908.

Ernst, who currently holds the No. 4 spot in Senate Republican Leadership as the Republican Policy Committee chair, told Politico that she wants to embrace the new era of the Republican party after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stepped down on Feb. 28 due to his difference on foreign policy with the Senate Republican conference.

“Republicans want to see someone that doesn’t just get told how to vote, but someone that can be an independent thinker and provide a voice to reason and to truth … I’m ready to take that on,” Ernst told Politico.

Ernst will face off with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., for the seat after U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced he would step down from the seat to seek a spot as the Minority Whip.

After being encouraged by other Senators to seek more leadership positions, Ernst told Politico she’s ready for the bid and not “afraid of elections.”

“Absolutely, this is winnable for me. And we shouldn’t be afraid of elections for heaven’s sake,” Ernst told Politico. “I’ve never been the establishment’s chosen candidate. I’ve always been that outsider.”

Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, are bidding to replace McConnell who will step down from leadership in November when new leadership is selected.

Ernst, who hails from Red Oak, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 beating out Bruce Braley, a Democrat from Brooklyn, Iowa. Ernst ran for the seat after longtime Democratic Senator Tom Harkin retired.