Iowa women’s wrestling wins national championship, six Hawkeyes earn individual titles

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA- The Iowa women’s wrestling squad is brining a national championship back to Iowa City.



The Hawkeyes completed their inaugural season with six wrestlers earning titles at the NWWC National Championships, with the 101 and 116-pound title bouts featuring two Hawkeyes vying for the title.

Despite trailing by 14 points after day one, the Hawkeyes came from behind and stole the team title from North Central. Iowa was up, 198.5-198, heading into the final match, and 170-pounder Kylie Welker finished the job. With ice in her veins, Welker dominated, 10-0.

The Hawkeyes certainly felt right at home, as the event was held in nearby Cedar Rapids inside the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. Many folks in attendance were decked out in Black and Gold and their vociferous roars could be heard throughout the city.

The triumphs conclude a milestone season for the Iowa program, which is in its first season of competition since its formation in 2021. The Hawkeyes are the first school from a Power-Five conference to implement a women’s wrestling program.

Iowa national champions:

Emilie Gonzalez (101 pounds)

Ava Bayless (109 pounds)

Felicity Taylor (116 pounds)

Reese Larramendy (143 pounds)

Marylnne Deede (155 pounds)

Kylie Welker (170 pounds)

Final team standings:

Iowa: 204 points

North Central: 198 points

King: 163 points