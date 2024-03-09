DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Advances to Big Ten Championship
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines 95-68 to advance to the championship game against Nebraska. Caitlin Clark dropped 28 points and 15 rebounds to break the Big Ten Tournament scoring record and surpassed 1,000 points for her second season in a row.
