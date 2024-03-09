The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Advances to Big Ten Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines 95-68 to advance to the championship game against Nebraska. Caitlin Clark dropped 28 points and 15 rebounds to break the Big Ten Tournament scoring record and surpassed 1,000 points for her second season in a row.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
March 9, 2024
About the Contributors
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
