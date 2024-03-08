Live updates | Iowa women’s wrestling competes in Day 1 of NWWC National Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA- The Iowa women’s wrestling squad looks to close out its inaugural at the NWWC National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event is held at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, and a live-stream can be found on FloWrestling.

The Hawkeyes sent 15 wrestlers to the event following a dominant performance in regional action on Feb 23. Along with individual success, Iowa went a perfect 16-0 in duals this season and currently holds the top spot in the NWCA national rankings.

Check back for live updates

First Round:

101 Pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Morgan Bethea (Wisconsin Stevens Point) 10-0.

101 Pounds: Sterling Dias earns a first-round bye.

109 Pounds: Ava Bayless earns a first-round bye.

116 Pounds: Felicity Taylor defeats Rose Ann Marshall (Wisconsin Stevens Point) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Carleigh Czerneski (Adrian College) 11-0.

123 Pounds: Ava Rose defeats Hannah Saboni-Kaufman (Augustana) 10-0.

130 Pounds: Sara Sterner (North Central) defeats Emily Frost 6-4.

136 Pounds: Lilly Luft earns a first-round bye.

143 Pounds: Ella Schmit defeats Sofia Vergara (Emmanuel College) 10-0.

143 Pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Taylor Cutler (Adrian College) 10-0.

155 Pounds: Marlynne Deede defeats Emma Matera (Ursinus College) 10-0.

155 Pounds: Bella Mir defeats Tiera Jimerson (North Central) 11-0.

170 Pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Caylee Collins (Colorado Mesa) 10-0.

170 Pounds: Henlee Haynes (Presbyterian) defeats Haley Ward via fall.

191 Pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Brittney Reed (Emory and Henry) 14-4.

Second Round:

101 Pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Gina Bolognese (Simon Fraser) 10-0.

101 Pounds: Sterling Dias defeats Emaline Hicks (Simpson) via fall.

109 Pounds: Ava Bayless defeats Emily Mendez (Adrian College) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Felicity Taylor defeats Tatiana Walker (Sacred Heart) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Jaia Ashley (Schreiner University) via fall.

123 Pounds: Virginia Foard (King University) defeats Ava Rose 10-0.

136 Pounds: Lilly Luft defeats Gianna Anaya (Emmanuel College) 5-0.

143 Pounds: Ella Schmit defeats Alessandra Elliot (D’ Youville) 8-1.

143 Pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Chloe Charlesworth (Ursinus College) 12-2.

155 Pounds: Marylnne Deede defeats Mia Miranda (Mount Olive) via fall.

155 Pounds: Bella Mir defeats Molly Keller (Emory and Henry) 10-0.

170 Pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Sidney Ramos (Tiffin University) 10-0.

191 Pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Ella Beam (Presbyterian) via fall.

End of session one. Iowa is second in the team standings with 41 points, trailing North Central by 10 points.