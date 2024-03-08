The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Live updates | Iowa women's wrestling competes in Day 1 of NWWC National Championships
Iowa’s federal lawmakers respond to President Biden’s State of The Union
Behind the scenes: Iowa City’s longest-performing improv group, Paperback Rhino
Iowa House passes bill to make ‘smuggling’ undocumented immigrants a new crime
Iowa House passes bill to increase penalties for killing ‘unborn person’
Advertisement

Live updates | Iowa women’s wrestling competes in Day 1 of NWWC National Championships

Session 1 will start at 11 a.m. on Friday
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
March 8, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Clarissa+Chun+and+assistant+coach+Tonya+Verbeek+celebrate+Iowa%E2%80%99s+130-pound+Lilly+Luft+after+her+win+during+the+Iowa+Duals+between+NCAA-ranked+No.+1+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling%2C+NAIA-ranked+No.+1+Life+University%2C+and+Missouri+Valley+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Jan.+21%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Big+Reds%2C+42-0%2C+and+the+Running+Eagles%2C+35-6.
Grace Smith
Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun and assistant coach Tonya Verbeek celebrate Iowa’s 130-pound Lilly Luft after her win during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA- The Iowa women’s wrestling squad looks to close out its inaugural at the NWWC National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event is held at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, and a live-stream can be found on FloWrestling.

The Hawkeyes sent 15 wrestlers to the event following a dominant performance in regional action on Feb 23. Along with individual success, Iowa went a perfect 16-0 in duals this season and currently holds the top spot in the NWCA national rankings.

Check back for live updates

First Round: 

101 Pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Morgan Bethea (Wisconsin Stevens Point) 10-0.

101 Pounds: Sterling Dias earns a first-round bye.

109 Pounds: Ava Bayless earns a first-round bye.

116 Pounds: Felicity Taylor defeats Rose Ann Marshall (Wisconsin Stevens Point) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Carleigh Czerneski (Adrian College) 11-0.

123 Pounds: Ava Rose defeats Hannah Saboni-Kaufman (Augustana) 10-0.

130 Pounds: Sara Sterner (North Central) defeats Emily Frost 6-4.

136 Pounds: Lilly Luft earns a first-round bye.

143 Pounds: Ella Schmit defeats Sofia Vergara (Emmanuel College) 10-0.

143 Pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Taylor Cutler (Adrian College) 10-0.

155 Pounds: Marlynne Deede defeats Emma Matera (Ursinus College) 10-0.

155 Pounds: Bella Mir defeats Tiera Jimerson (North Central) 11-0.

170 Pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Caylee Collins (Colorado Mesa) 10-0.

170 Pounds: Henlee Haynes (Presbyterian) defeats Haley Ward via fall.

191 Pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Brittney Reed (Emory and Henry) 14-4.

 

Second Round:

101 Pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Gina Bolognese (Simon Fraser) 10-0.

101 Pounds: Sterling Dias defeats Emaline Hicks (Simpson) via fall.

109 Pounds: Ava Bayless defeats Emily Mendez (Adrian College) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Felicity Taylor defeats Tatiana Walker (Sacred Heart) 10-0.

116 Pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Jaia Ashley (Schreiner University) via fall.

123 Pounds: Virginia Foard (King University) defeats Ava Rose 10-0.

136 Pounds: Lilly Luft defeats Gianna Anaya (Emmanuel College) 5-0.

143 Pounds: Ella Schmit defeats Alessandra Elliot (D’ Youville) 8-1.

143 Pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Chloe Charlesworth (Ursinus College) 12-2.

155 Pounds: Marylnne Deede defeats Mia Miranda (Mount Olive) via fall.

155 Pounds: Bella Mir defeats Molly Keller (Emory and Henry) 10-0.

170 Pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Sidney Ramos (Tiffin University) 10-0.

191 Pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Ella Beam (Presbyterian) via fall.

End of session one. Iowa is second in the team standings with 41 points, trailing North Central by 10 points. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
President Joe Biden speaks during his visit at the POET Bioprocessing ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Iowa’s federal lawmakers respond to President Biden’s State of The Union
Cecilia Oberdoerster and MK Shultz perform during an improv comedy show by Iowa City-based improv team Paperback Rhino at the James Theater on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Ava Neumaier/ The Daily Iowan).
Behind the scenes: Iowa City’s longest-performing improv group, Paperback Rhino
Sunlight shines through windows before during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.
Iowa House passes bill to make ‘smuggling’ undocumented immigrants a new crime
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes look to three-peat at Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis
Iowa forward Ben Krikke attempts a layup during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye seniors prepare for No. 12 Illinois, discuss future aspirations
No. 3 seeded 165-pound Iowas Patrick Kennedy wrestles Michigan’s No.2 Cameron Amine during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March. 4, 2023. Kennedy defeated Amine, 3-2.
Iowa men's wrestling prepping for Big Ten Championships
More in Uncategorized
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers opens in Burlington Township on Jan. 17.
Raising Cane's to open in Old Capitol Town Center on UI campus
Feb 5, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; ScHoolboy Q hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Review | ScHoolboy Q’s ‘BLUE LIPS’ is a worthy listen, but isn’t as impactful as his previous projects
Jan 7, 2024; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Timothee Chalamet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Review | ‘Dune: Part Two’ lives up to the hype
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in