Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 and second-seeded Hawkeyes advance, take on Michigan

Tip is set for roughly 3:30 p.m.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
March 8, 2024
The+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+waves+to+fans+after+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+7+Penn+State+at+the+TIAA+Big+Ten+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Tournament+at+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minn.%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Nittany+Lions%2C+95-62.
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa women’s basketball team waves to fans after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The No. 3 and second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team will take on the sixth-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow.

The tournament, hosted inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has already seen three of the top four seeds fall in the quarterfinals on Thursday:

  • First-seeded Ohio State lost to Maryland
  • Third-seeded Indiana lost to Michigan
  • Fourth-seeded Michigan State lost to Nebraska

But the Hawkeyes outlasted the seventh-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions to advance behind five Hawkeyes in double-digit scoring. Caitlin Clark was cold, though, shooting just 5-of-19 from the field but still finishing with 24 points.

The Hawkeyes will face the Wolverines at roughly 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, the winner advancing to the championship game at 11 a.m. on Sunday to play either Maryland or Nebraska.

The Wolverines beat the Hoosiers, 69-56, on Thursday behind 30 points from guard Laila Phelia. Guard Lauren Hansen scored 16, and both Jordan Hobbs and Cameron Williams had 10.

Still, Iowa welcomed Michigan to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 15, the Hawkeyes scoring 106 to Michigan’s 89. But that whole game was overshadowed by Clark’s passing Kelsey Plum to become the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time leading scorer — en route to 49 points.

“I feel like the biggest thing for us is just staying true to who we are as a team and continuing to do the little things and chip away,” Phelia said. “Caitlin Clark — she’s a great player, so we all have to definitely tune in and help each other out on that.”
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
