The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa House passes bill to make ‘smuggling’ undocumented immigrants a new crime
Iowa House passes bill to increase penalties for killing ‘unborn person’
Iowa House passes bipartisan teacher pay bump
UI Blank Honors Center to include Scanlan Center for School Mental Health clinic in renovation
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye seniors prepare for No. 12 Illinois, discuss future aspirations
Advertisement

UI Blank Honors Center to include Scanlan Center for School Mental Health clinic in renovation

The renovation is set to be complete in August, spanning a total of six months before completion.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
March 7, 2024
An+employee+works+on+renovations+to+Blank+Honors+Center+on+Wednesday%2C+March+6%2C+2024.
Isabella Tisdale
An employee works on renovations to Blank Honors Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The University of Iowa’s Belin-Blank Center is undergoing renovations to its fifth and sixth floors to include the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health’s clinic.

The renovation, costing just over an estimated $1.5 million to complete, led by City Construction, started in February 2024 and is set to be completed by August. The center itself was built in 2003 and is also home to the university’s honors program.

The Scanlan Center provides mental health services such as short-term individual counseling, group counseling, and post-crisis services to students, educators, and staff at Pre-K through 12th grade levels.

Brian Douglas, associate director of finance and operations at Belin-Blank, said the fifth floor currently houses the center’s assessment and counseling clinic as well as university classroom space.

Currently, the UI College of Education’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health Clinic is located at 400 Plaza Centre One on the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall. Douglas said the plan is to renovate the fifth floor to accommodate the Scanlan clinic and the center’s assessment and counseling clinic.

“We want to convert it from a multi-use space to all clinical space to be able to accommodate the needs of both clinics,” Douglas said.

The center’s assessment and counseling clinic has been moved to the 3rd floor and will remain there until construction is complete, Douglas said.

Douglas said honors students have lost access to the third-floor library and several study rooms this semester due to the project with the center’s assessment and counseling clinic being moved to the floor.

Belin-Blank Center Director Megan Foley Nicpon said students will have full access to that space after the renovation is complete.

Foley Nicpon said there is no general loss of classroom space with these renovations, keeping the impact on students and faculty low.

RELATED: UI honors housing to move to Catlett Residence Hall in fall amid looming Mayflower sale

“It will be a dedicated space on campus for Scanlan faculty and staff to provide clinical services to youth and educators across Iowa,” Foley Nicpon said.

Douglas said the renovation to the fifth floor will help enhance the services both clinics provide.

Post-renovation, the fifth floor will feature new testing and assessment rooms, student and family counseling rooms, telehealth rooms, and new offices for clinicians.

“This renovation will provide both clinics new, dedicated, and private space for their clients,” Douglas said.

The Belin-Blank Center will continue its operations as normal while construction is underway.
More to Discover
More in Campus
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are seen in Iowa City on Aug. 23, 2022.
UI nursing students get clinical experience, support staff workload in ‘unit partner’ program
A Water Tower overlooking Kinnick Stadium is seen in Iowa city on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Iconic Hawkeye water tower near Kinnick being torn down
Carter Fitzgerald, a winner of the Spring IdeaStorm competition, poses for a portrait in front of the laundry that he seeks to make more efficient, on Monday, March 13, 2024. Fitzgerald is a first-year Finance student at the University of Iowa, and won $500 in February for his proposal to use laundry data to create a laundry tracking app.
UI students win money in IdeaStorm contest
More in Latest News
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa House passes bill to increase penalties for killing ‘unborn person’
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.
Iowa House passes bipartisan teacher pay bump
Iowa forward Ben Krikke attempts a layup during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye seniors prepare for No. 12 Illinois, discuss future aspirations
More in News
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
JoCo Public Health finds restaurant health code violations in February
The Supper Club restaurant is seen on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Supper club recently collaborated with the owner of The Iowa River Power Restaurant to bring aspects of the menu to a new location.
Highlander Hotel revives supper club with help of Iowa River Power Restaurant
Dr. Danielle Rios performs a follow-up scan on an infant born prematurely in the NICU at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. A recent study from neonatologists at SFCH has shown that a hemodynamics screen for premature infants has halved the rate of death or severe brain bleed. Patient consent on file.
UI leads in neonatal hemodynamics for continued precision care of premature infants
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in