UI Blank Honors Center to include Scanlan Center for School Mental Health clinic in renovation

The University of Iowa’s Belin-Blank Center is undergoing renovations to its fifth and sixth floors to include the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health’s clinic.

The renovation, costing just over an estimated $1.5 million to complete, led by City Construction, started in February 2024 and is set to be completed by August. The center itself was built in 2003 and is also home to the university’s honors program.

The Scanlan Center provides mental health services such as short-term individual counseling, group counseling, and post-crisis services to students, educators, and staff at Pre-K through 12th grade levels.

Brian Douglas, associate director of finance and operations at Belin-Blank, said the fifth floor currently houses the center’s assessment and counseling clinic as well as university classroom space.

Currently, the UI College of Education’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health Clinic is located at 400 Plaza Centre One on the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall. Douglas said the plan is to renovate the fifth floor to accommodate the Scanlan clinic and the center’s assessment and counseling clinic.

“We want to convert it from a multi-use space to all clinical space to be able to accommodate the needs of both clinics,” Douglas said.

The center’s assessment and counseling clinic has been moved to the 3rd floor and will remain there until construction is complete, Douglas said.

Douglas said honors students have lost access to the third-floor library and several study rooms this semester due to the project with the center’s assessment and counseling clinic being moved to the floor.

Belin-Blank Center Director Megan Foley Nicpon said students will have full access to that space after the renovation is complete.

Foley Nicpon said there is no general loss of classroom space with these renovations, keeping the impact on students and faculty low.

“It will be a dedicated space on campus for Scanlan faculty and staff to provide clinical services to youth and educators across Iowa,” Foley Nicpon said.

Douglas said the renovation to the fifth floor will help enhance the services both clinics provide.

Post-renovation, the fifth floor will feature new testing and assessment rooms, student and family counseling rooms, telehealth rooms, and new offices for clinicians.

“This renovation will provide both clinics new, dedicated, and private space for their clients,” Douglas said.

The Belin-Blank Center will continue its operations as normal while construction is underway.